Open in App
Randolph, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Sophomore Sofie Hagadorn is a Multi-Dimensional Award-Winning Artist

By Matthew Pfouts, Randolph Township Schools,

4 days ago

RANDOLPH, NJ- The day Randolph High School Sophomore Sofie Hagadorn first picked up a pencil, she knew that she wanted to become an artist. She began drawing at a very young age as a method to creatively express herself. Over the years as her talent and skill has developed, she has taken advantage of the multitude of art course offerings at RHS as a way to expand her presence in the art community. While drawing has always been her passion, Sofie is a multi-dimensional artist who experiments with several mediums including painting and photography. In every piece she creates, Sofie has an innate eye which is evidenced by the highly detailed work she produces. From character design to landscapes, Sofie has a variety of interests that serve as artistic inspiration for her work. She often identifies a lot of what she draws, paints or photographs from work she has seen on social media. “If I am just scrolling through Instagram, I’ll find art accounts which often inspire me to create my own work. If what I see vibes with my style and is something that I like, I’ll study the piece or the artist who created it so I can see what interests me the most about it. I take what I learn and incorporate it into my own style. It helps challenge me as I am coming up with ideas for my own pieces.” Sofie said.

One of her most detailed pieces was a drawing she recreated of Shibuya in Tokyo. “One of the prompts I had for my drawing class was architecture. We were told to research some places we thought were interesting, and I knew in my head that Japan had many different architectural sites that could be a good place to start looking for inspiration. I found a photo of the Tokyo skyline I loved. I showed my teacher who said that it was ambitious but encouraged me that I could do it. I took on the challenge of recreating that image, and very slowly took it section by section. I am good at little details because I can look at everything and draw what I see. It takes precision, but I very carefully just assessed the overall project making sure everything was in its proper location to create the final drawing,” Sofie said. “It was a really fun piece to create.”

Although Sofie is incredibly talented, she doesn’t desire to pursue a career in art. She is interested in Psychology and hopes to one day become a therapist. Sofie believes that when art becomes a job, for her it could start to feel like a chore or something she has to do for others to earn a living. She truly loves creating art for herself and believes that it’s an outlet that will continue to bring out the best in her. “Art is about creative expression and emotionally expressing how you feel in ways you wouldn’t otherwise be able to say. I think as a therapist, I can apply how I create my art to help others at an emotional level so I can also help others learn to express themselves and be okay with that. I feel deeply connected to people, and I’m really good at helping people navigate how they are feeling so they can process that,” Sofie said.

Despite only being a Sophomore, Sofie has already taken many art courses at Randolph High School including Drawing I, Creative Photography I, Studio Art, and she is currently in Honors Creative Photography. She is looking forward to exploring more courses at the high school including Advanced Placement Drawing which she will take next year. During her senior year, Sofie plans to take Advanced Placement Photography. In addition to her coursework, Sofie is also an award-winning artist. She recently received the Judge’s Award for one of her Photography pieces at the Pingry School’s 27th Annual Student Photography Exhibition. She was also selected to be displayed in the Blackwell Street Center for the Arts High School Show at the Morris County Court House in Morristown, New Jersey. “I am really proud of the opportunities I have had to be able to showcase my work. I don’t create art to be recognized, but when your hard work is recognized, it feels very rewarding to see something you created be meaningful to someone else. I can reflect back on a piece and say, wow I did that and someone else thought it was great too,” Sofie said. “I just look forward to creating more art in general and I am very thankful that I have the opportunity to just create new things and explore new ideas.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBKPE_0lGG38Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZixl_0lGG38Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HtAR_0lGG38Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhypL_0lGG38Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lZMb_0lGG38Rj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbchi_0lGG38Rj00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Fiddler on the Roof to be Held at Randolph High School
Randolph, NJ17 hours ago
Somerville St. Patrick Parade Celebrates Central Jersey Irish Heritage
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wayne Hills Student Dance Association White Team Triumphs
Wayne, NJ8 hours ago
CCM Legacy Project to Explore 9/11 Healing, Owls of the Eastern Ice and More
Randolph, NJ19 hours ago
A Full Classical Pit Orchestra Returns to MHS Theatre with the Production of Cinderalla
Morristown, NJ19 hours ago
D’Jais to Host Fundraiser Concert for ‘Piano 4 Pyanoe Plaza’ Initiative
Belmar, NJ15 hours ago
Union High School Performing Arts Company Announces an Upcoming Production of  Mamma Mia!
Union, NJ10 hours ago
Work of Irish Glass Artist Comes Alive in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Central Bucks High Schools Bringing Three Musicals to the Stage this Month
Doylestown, PA16 hours ago
TAPinto Celebrates Katherine Zhou as the Gov. Livingston Academic, Arts, and Service Student of the Week
Berkeley Heights, NJ16 hours ago
Friends of the Spotswood Public Library to Host Dine-to-Donate at MJ's
Spotswood, NJ10 hours ago
Bayonne High School Students Get in Touch with Nature, and History
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Rick from Ridgewood named to Bryan University's Deans' List
Smithfield, RI7 hours ago
Completely by the Book: Summit Police Participate in Annual 'Read Across America Day'
Summit, NJ10 hours ago
West Orange Planning Board Votes to Restore Macintosh Building on Northfield Avenue
West Orange, NJ14 hours ago
Nutley Jaycees Announce Honorees for 51st Distinguished Service Awards
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Newton High School Alumni Takes a Turn on Wheel of Fortune
Newton, NJ2 days ago
Poke House Officially Opens in Cranford
Cranford, NJ19 hours ago
East Brunswick: Logos Vision is Looking Good and Seeing Well on Route 18
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Alex Rodriguez of Verona Named to All-Division Basketball Team
Verona, NJ1 day ago
Don't Miss The Atlantic Club Downtown Open House on Saturday, March 25
Red Bank, NJ19 hours ago
Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 14
Kenilworth, NJ21 hours ago
Hoboken Basketball Players Lane and Lopez Land on All-Division 1st Team
Hoboken, NJ16 hours ago
Millburn High School Star Basketball Player Continues to Break Records in College
Millburn, NJ12 hours ago
Montville Muslim Residents Request Board of Education Make Eid a School Holiday
Montville, NJ2 days ago
Delayed Opening for Morris School District on Tuesday, March 14
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy