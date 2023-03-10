Sophomore Sofie Hagadorn is a Multi-Dimensional Award-Winning Artist

RANDOLPH, NJ- The day Randolph High School Sophomore Sofie Hagadorn first picked up a pencil, she knew that she wanted to become an artist. She began drawing at a very young age as a method to creatively express herself. Over the years as her talent and skill has developed, she has taken advantage of the multitude of art course offerings at RHS as a way to expand her presence in the art community. While drawing has always been her passion, Sofie is a multi-dimensional artist who experiments with several mediums including painting and photography. In every piece she creates, Sofie has an innate eye which is evidenced by the highly detailed work she produces. From character design to landscapes, Sofie has a variety of interests that serve as artistic inspiration for her work. She often identifies a lot of what she draws, paints or photographs from work she has seen on social media. “If I am just scrolling through Instagram, I’ll find art accounts which often inspire me to create my own work. If what I see vibes with my style and is something that I like, I’ll study the piece or the artist who created it so I can see what interests me the most about it. I take what I learn and incorporate it into my own style. It helps challenge me as I am coming up with ideas for my own pieces.” Sofie said.

One of her most detailed pieces was a drawing she recreated of Shibuya in Tokyo. “One of the prompts I had for my drawing class was architecture. We were told to research some places we thought were interesting, and I knew in my head that Japan had many different architectural sites that could be a good place to start looking for inspiration. I found a photo of the Tokyo skyline I loved. I showed my teacher who said that it was ambitious but encouraged me that I could do it. I took on the challenge of recreating that image, and very slowly took it section by section. I am good at little details because I can look at everything and draw what I see. It takes precision, but I very carefully just assessed the overall project making sure everything was in its proper location to create the final drawing,” Sofie said. “It was a really fun piece to create.”

Although Sofie is incredibly talented, she doesn’t desire to pursue a career in art. She is interested in Psychology and hopes to one day become a therapist. Sofie believes that when art becomes a job, for her it could start to feel like a chore or something she has to do for others to earn a living. She truly loves creating art for herself and believes that it’s an outlet that will continue to bring out the best in her. “Art is about creative expression and emotionally expressing how you feel in ways you wouldn’t otherwise be able to say. I think as a therapist, I can apply how I create my art to help others at an emotional level so I can also help others learn to express themselves and be okay with that. I feel deeply connected to people, and I’m really good at helping people navigate how they are feeling so they can process that,” Sofie said.

Despite only being a Sophomore, Sofie has already taken many art courses at Randolph High School including Drawing I, Creative Photography I, Studio Art, and she is currently in Honors Creative Photography. She is looking forward to exploring more courses at the high school including Advanced Placement Drawing which she will take next year. During her senior year, Sofie plans to take Advanced Placement Photography. In addition to her coursework, Sofie is also an award-winning artist. She recently received the Judge's Award for one of her Photography pieces at the Pingry School's 27th Annual Student Photography Exhibition. She was also selected to be displayed in the Blackwell Street Center for the Arts High School Show at the Morris County Court House in Morristown, New Jersey. "I am really proud of the opportunities I have had to be able to showcase my work. I don't create art to be recognized, but when your hard work is recognized, it feels very rewarding to see something you created be meaningful to someone else. I can reflect back on a piece and say, wow I did that and someone else thought it was great too," Sofie said. "I just look forward to creating more art in general and I am very thankful that I have the opportunity to just create new things and explore new ideas."
























