Scotland 7-22 Ireland: Six Nations 2023 – as it happened

Michael Aylwin is on the scene for us at Murrayfield, and here is his match report:

Gregor Townsend has a word with Lee McKenzie on the BBC: “Second half was disappointing. We had opportunities in the first half … it was what you would call a proper Test match. Both teams were a little bit fatigued at the beginning of the second half … it was up to us to lift the energy [after half time], and we didn’t, and there’s no doubt Ireland were the better team in the second half … they adapted well, their scrum looked stronger with three props in there … but we are disappointed we didn’t kick on. Just frustration that we didn’t put our game out there in the second half.”

Andy Farrell speaks to the BBC: “That was an amazing Test match for all sorts of reasons … it was a bit of organised chaos at half time … with Cian coming on and doing what he did in the scrum … with the new ball going in, we didn’t get the try, we lost Caelan … it was a monumental effort, the boys dig deep, and they have earned the right to take it to the last weekend.

“How we looked after each other is the most impressive thing …

“We go again. We’ve got a good squad. If we get any more injuries during the week we might have to have a look at Old Belverdere Under-12s …

“We’ll be playing a wounded England, and they will be dangerous.”

For a long time it looked like that game was building to an insanely tense, close conclusion … but Ireland just pulled away and put the result beyond doubt. Disappointing for Scotland, again, but their game plan looked good in the first half.

Johnny Sexton speaks to the BBC: “It was an incredibly tough game … it was one of the toughest first halves of rugby I played … there was a lot of guys that were shocked a little bit by the pace but we’ll be better for it. To have Cian Healy come on and play hooker, he kept us in the game, so fair play to him. He can play loosehead, hooker and tighthead now.

“We’ve got to get the bodies back together, we don’t know what kind of team we’ll have next week … we’ll be playing an England team that are hurting and are a lot better than they showed yesterday … it’ll be a full house [in Dublin] next week and we’re looking forward to that.”

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie speaks: “In the first half, we had chances but we weren’t clinical enough.

“Credit to Ireland in the second half … they put us under pressure at the breakdown and we couldn’t get any continuity … yeah, tough one.

“A couple of moments in the second half we just let them get a bit of momentum, and we’re on the wrong side of the scoreline.”

Mack Hansen has a word with the BBC: “We knew it was go to be our toughest game of the year.

“The Scottish players really turned up … all the cliches … we wanted a tough game, and that’s what it was.

“At half time we said: this is why we want to play footy … usually we start strong but we thought, alright, we’ll turn it on in the second half instead. And that’s how it happened.

“I don’t know if Church (Healy) has ever gone to hooker before in 200 games. It’s a great squad to be part of.”

Scotland were held scoreless in the second half. They ran the ball relentlessly in the first half, and they kept Ireland busy in defence. Even though Ireland lost both their recognised hookers, and others to injuries, they stayed calm and closed out the win. But it looks like it’s going to be a busy treatment room for Ireland over the coming week. Will the likes of Ringrose, Kelleher, Henderson, Doris, and Sheehan be available for the England game?

Scotland look crestfallen at full-time. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

Full-time! Scotland 7-22 Ireland

And that is that.

80 min : Ireland’s Mack Hansen is player of the match. It’s the logical decision after a frankly outstanding performance.

78 min: Scotland are pushed back into their 22 but they win a penalty and run the ball, improbably, looking to go the length of the field.

Gregor Townsend said the last 20 minutes would be as important as the first 20, but that has not proved to be the case. They have, in truth, been outmuscled and outclassed in the second half.

76 min: Oh wow. What an attack by Ireland. Lowe fires a stunning pass out to Gibson-Park on the Irish left. The No 9 charges towards the line and then finds James Ryan inside. Ryan nearly rumbles over but is tackled just short. He tries to hang up a pass for a teammate but it bounces away. That would have been a try to rival some of the French magic from yesterday.

74 min: O’Mahony bundles Kinghorn into touch as Scotland search for something. Ireland’s stranglehold in full effect.

Ringrose is taken off the field on the medical team’s buggy, his neck in a brace. It was a nasty collision with Kinghorn’s hip. Thankfully, Ringrose gives a thumbs up as he is applauded off the field.

72 min: They are taking a long time to check Ringrose after that heavy blow to the head. He is still being attended to by the medical team. Hopefully, this is all precautionary. But it’s worrying. Fingers crossed.

72 min: Ringrose has taken a heavy blow to the head in trying to tackle Kinghorn. Consequently there is a break in play.

Garry Ringrose of Ireland receives medical attention after receiving a blow to the head. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Getty Images

“ Will the Sassenachs upset the Irish next Saturday in Dublin?” emails Ger Nugent. “Please God no.”

I very, very much doubt it, judging by yesterday’s display.

72 min: Sexton, having tied with Ronan O’Gara on 557 points as the leading scorer in Six Nations history, goes off and gets a hug from Aki. Can Ireland snatch a bonus point? Can Scotland find something from somewhere?

70 min: Ireland continue to win the contact area. Their power and durability is notably superior. That is ultimately what is giving their backs the chance to do their stuff. Scotland are pinned back in their own half, and it’s just a matter of time.

65 min: Hogg goes off having won his 100th cap for his country. He looks suitably deflated. Blair Kinghorn comes on. Hamish Watson also comes on for the hosts. Furlong off for Ireland, with O’Toole coming on.

4.28pm GMT

Try! 61 min: Scotland 7-22 Ireland (Conan)

Having weathered something of a Scottish storm, Ireland are looking a champion team now. Conan bashes over in the corner after another (rugby buzzword incoming) cohesive attack from Farrell’s men. It was rounded off by an accomplished pass by Hansen, who has been exceptional today. Ireland have now put this game to bed, unless Scotland can produce something astonishing. Sexton has found his range off the kicking tee, too, and he smoothly propels the ball through the uprights to add the extra two.

Ireland will be going for the grand slam next weekend unless Scotland stage the mother of all comebacks against the world’s No 1 team.

Jack Conan adds to the Irish lead after going over in the corner. Photograph: Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

59 min: Ireland’s stranglehold on this match is increasing. Lowe charges down their left wing, kicking ahead subtly with his right boot and forcing Van der Merwe into some desperate defence.

Try! 56 min: Scotland 7-15 Ireland (Lowe)

Ireland attack deep into Scottish territory after a stunning take by a sprinting Mack Hansen from a garryowen. Aki is nearly over near the sticks. The Scottish defence resets … but the ball is spun out left after some powerful phases in the middle, and James Lowe flops over for the try. Sexton drills an excellent conversion through the middle from out wide.

James Lowe scores for Ireland! Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

55 min: Still just a point in it at 8-7 to Ireland.

One or two key moments are going to settle this, and will have a huge impact on the destination of this year’s championship.

53 min: Bhatti and Berghan on for Scotland in the front row with Schoeman and Fagerson going off. For Ireland, Gibson-Park is introduced at No 9 with Conor Murray going off.

4.16pm GMT

52 min : Scotland buy some more field position. They have an attacking lineout. And the crowd continue to urge them on. The upper hand for Scotland at the moment – but they need to turn pressure into points.

4.15pm GMT

50 min: Ronan Kelleher has gone off with an injury, himself having replaced Ireland’s starting hooker, Dan Sheehan. Cian Healy is on but I think he is designated to play hooker.

48 min: Hogg has a dart on the left. A penalty comes for Ireland after good jackaling by Hansen. Jamie Ritchie complains about the penalty to the referee and costs his team 10 metres. “You can’t question decisions in my face like that,” says Luke Pearce.

Stuart Hogg in action with Ireland's Hugo Keenan. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Email from Ruby , England fan: “Generally really enjoying this so far, some amazing tries and it’s tight!! Still upset about the game yesterday though :( ”

Yes, I reckon Borthwick and the England players will also be feeling :(

44 min: Hansen finds Ringrose with a looping pass out to the Ireland right. Ringrose kicks ahead but slightly too long, and Scotland deal with the danger and clear.

42 min: Ireland look to run the ball with some early possession in the second half after Scotland cough up a penalty. A fine hit by Tuipulotu on Sexton, though, brings a scrum put-in for Scotland after the Irish work through a few attacking phases.

The shape of the game is pointing at a gallant failure for Scotland, with Ireland narrowly ahead on the scoreboard … but will Townsend’s players accept that, this time?

Second half kick-off!

Here we go. A big, big 40 minutes awaits.

Half time! Scotland 7-8 Ireland

Scotland get the lineout right, throwing to the back, and spin the ball through the hands … again it’s a confident, crisp series of passes and it threatens to open up the Irish defence … but no. This defensive effort by Ireland is something special, and they stand firm again. A very, very entertaining half of rugby. See you in a few.

James Lowe makes a break for Ireland during an entertaining first half in Edinburgh. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Getty Images

38 min: A late scrum in the first half sees Ireland get the better of the set piece. But Scotland win the ball, and yet again they work through some phases with the ball in hand, trying to punch a hole or two in the Ireland defensive line. They win a penalty, and Russell will kick for the corner, despite the clock being in the red. A massive chance for Scotland with an attacking lineout from about eight metres from the Irish try-line.

3.44pm GMT

“ Imagine my panic when finding out I had to travel to North Carolina for work today, as a die hard Scotland fan with the potential for huge success this Six Nations,” emails William. “I’m currently 36,000 feet in the air, with no way to watch or listen to this game live … If you’re picturing a man frantically refreshing the web page every 10 seconds ... I’m that guy.”

Glad to be of service.

35 min: Into the final five minutes of the half and this is warming up very, very nicely indeed. Scotland look to run the ball from their own 22, again looking to keep the ball in the hands and sticking to their plan of making this a game of evasion rather than collision. Russell has been good at fly-half but has yet to produce a moment of his brilliant best. The Irish team is so durable, on the other hand, that it is going to take something special for Scotland to win it.

31 min: Now Scotland nearly land another telling blow … Russell dances into space in the Ireland 22 and flicks a pass to Van der Merwe, who threatens the try-line at full pace, but an excellent tackle by Keenan brings him to ground. Van der Merwe is isolated and is penalised for holding on. The TV director switches to a shot of Farrell celebrating that brilliant tackle as if Ireland have just scored a try. It was a wonderful challenge and no mistake, a definite try-saver.

Try! 27 min: Scotland 7-8 Ireland (Hansen)

A superb finish. That was your archetypal case of earning the right to go wide. Some crushing Irish carries softened up the Scotland defence down the middle, and bought the space for Hansen to apply a brilliantly athletic diving finish, after collecting a fine long pass from Keenan. There was a question over grounding and perhaps over a foot in touch, too, but Hansen passes on both counts during the TMO check.

Sexton mishits the very tricky conversion slightly, trying to bend it inside the right-hand post, but the ball doesn’t come back enough in the air. It’s a five-point score for Ireland and a one-point game.

Mack Hansen scores in the corner for Ireland. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

27 min: Ireland attack and Hansen tries to steal in at the corner! But I think he’s forced into a touch and it’s no try … Was it a no-arms tackle by Van der Merwe? Did he get the ball down? It seems he did, in fact!

24 min: Sexton sends a crafty grubber into the Scotland in-goal area. Van der Merwe chases back, under pressure from Lowe, and manages to dot it down for a goal-line drop out, although there was a moment of hesitation and a nervous roar from the crowd as a result.

22 min: The first scrum of the match results in a free-kick for Scotland. “Too much, Ireland,” says Luke Pearce, the referee, in awarding the free kick to Scotland. True to form, Scotland get the ball moving quickly again: they are really aiming to wear out this Irish defence with a relentless running game, and the bonus is that it’s very good to watch.

20 min: Now a big turnover from Scotland with Farrell’s men looking to hit back immediately. Scotland are playing a really attractive, high-tempo game, aiming to negate Ireland’s power, and it’s all looking rosy right now. But can they keep this up for 80 minutes?

3.21pm GMT

Try! 16 min: Scotland 7-3 Ireland (Huw Jones)

Scotland roar forward again, the fans pumping up the volume even louder as their team work through the phases and keep the ball moving, keeping the Irish defence on its toes. Van der Merwe has a dart close to the corner on the left wing for Scotland … The Irish defenders impressively keep picking themselves up to keep tackling. However, they cannot keep this excellent Scotland team out: the ball is shifted back inside and there is space for this deadly centre partnership, Tuipulotu flicking a well-timed pass off his left hand to Jones. Jones sprints over from short range through a handy little gap. Really good stuff from Scotland. The extras are added by Russell.

Huw Jones scores the first Scotland try! Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

15 min: Now Scotland have their moment. Gregor Townsend’s side raise the volume at Murrayfield with a concerted attack into the Irish 22. Russell has hands on the ball in a central area but the shape of the Irish defence is so good that he seems to run out of ideas. Ireland defend 14 phases with worrying precision from a Scottish point of view.

Penalty! 12 min: Scotland 0-3 Ireland (Sexton)

The evergreen Sexton slots the kick and Ireland lead. In not such good news for the visitors, the No 8 Caelan Doris is off injured. Jack Conan comes on in his place.

Jonny Sexton lines up the penalty kick. Photograph: Billy Stickland/INPHO/Shutterstock

9 min: Ireland ominously rumble to within a couple of metres of the Scotland line, having won an attacking lineout cleanly, Aki smashing into contact with a big carry. Ringrose is dragged down very close to the line as the referees plays a long advantage … then Mack Hansen is found in space out on the Ireland right, and darts for the corner, but knowing he can’t get there, he hangs up an attempted pass to a teammate inside. Scotland steal it, and the referee brings it back for the penalty infringement, which occurred quite a while ago.

7 min: The second row Richie Gray has gone off injured for Scotland, which is a blow to say the least. Scott Cummings is on.

Ireland are exerting control on the early stages of the match, thanks in part to the Scottish lineout misfiring on more than one occasion.

3.09pm GMT

5 min: Ireland are over the try-line! They steal a ball from a quick Scotland defensive lineout … Caelan Doris grabs the quick throw over the top … and Ireland power over, but the referee Luke Pearce takes it back, because Scotland illegally took the quick lineout with a different ball.

“If they want to use a new ball that’s not our problem, sir,” points out an Ireland player to the ref. Regardless, Scotland are off the hook.

Jonny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong chat to the referee after a try was disallowed. Photograph: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

3 min: Scotland’s passing is nice and crisp as they work the ball through the hands around halfway. Space opens up momentarily for Huw Jones to race over the gain line on the Scotland left, before being felled by a couple of Ireland tacklers. Scotland spin the ball back the other way and a promising attack ends when Russell produces a slightly odd grubber kick down the middle to no one in particular.

1 min: The Scotland No 8, Dempsey, starts off with a meaty hand-off to the face of Mack Hansen from the kick-off. Scotland put boot to ball, Ireland then do the same, and Russell takes a mark, before hammering a deep clearing kick for touch into the Irish half.

First half kick-off!

Sexton kicks off for Ireland.

We are seconds away from kick-off. Exciting times.

On the occasion of his 50th cap , Garry Ringrose leads the Ireland team out. The teams are out on the pitch, and some stirring strings are the prelude to the anthems.

Garry Ringrose’s jersey. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock

With Ireland potentially able to clinch the Six Nations title and Scotland targeting the triple crown, there is enough riding on next weekend’s fixture at Murrayfield without the need to add to the narrative. Still, the subsequent meeting between the two sides on the horizon – in Pool B of the 2023 World Cup in October – is unmissable.

“ Wouldn’t it make next Saturday more fun if Scotland manage to keep Ireland bonus pointless?” emails ddjstephens.

“Would be enjoyable watching Ireland, France, and Scotland trying to compete for high scorelines in their respective matches against the whipping boys of England, Wales and Italy …”

War horse v wild stallion (copyright John McEnerney)

Yes indeed. This match can and probably should be billed as the battle of Russell v Sexton. The importance of a strong tactical kicking game was much in evidence in south-west London yesterday. Who will win it today? And how much expansive stuff will we see when the teams choose not to hoof it?

In a rare spot of good news for the BBC , excellent use of Thundercat’s “Them Changes” in this Sexton interview feature. A classic:

The Ireland coach Andy Farrell has a chat with Lee McKenzie on the BBC: “There’s an expectation of what we want to deliver ourselves, today … game day is all about delivering.”

What is the key to success today? “Concentrating on ourselves, being ourselves, taking our game to them … they are playing some fantastic rugby at this moment in time … but there is an expectation on ourselves, first and foremost.

“We expect conditions to be a bit blustery out there, and maybe a spot of rain, but we’ll adapt to that.”

“As an Irish supporter , I am very nervous about this,” emails Olive.

In a not unfamiliar plotline Scotland enter the penultimate round of the Six Nations desperate for a win. Refreshingly, this time such a result would mean not the avoidance of a wooden spoon but a tilt at their first championship of the century – a first Six Nations title, full stop.

Gregor Townsend , the Scotland head coach, is asked how he plans to beat Ireland: “You’ve got to close to your best … you’ve got to win the contact … stop them getting in to ‘phase shape’ and getting confidence from that … and you’ve got to get quick ball … and you’ve got to be consistent right through the 80 minutes.

“They are very cohesive as a team … we feel the England game, and the Wales game, we were ‘in place’ in terms of effort and energy … we want our players to go for it if there are opportunities.

“Stuart Hogg [who wins his 100th cap] has been massive for Scotland … he has been flying at training this week … we really hope it’s a great day for him.”

Teams

The Gray brothers, Jonny and Richie, form the second row for Scotland – Jonny comes in for Grant Gilchrist, who is suspended. Matt Fagerson switches to No 6, with Jack Dempsey coming in at No 8. Stuart Hogg wins his 100th cap.

Johnny Sexton is back at fly-half for Ireland, one of six changes: Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony are also back in the starting XV.

Scotland: Hogg, Steyn, H Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell, White, Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Fagerson, Ritchie, Dempsey. Replacements: Brown, Bhatti, Berghan, Cummings, Watson, Price, Kinghorn, Harris.

Ireland: Keenan, Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe, Sexton, Murray, Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Henderson, Ryan, O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, O’Toole, Baird, Conan, Gibson-Park, R Byrne, Henshaw.

Preamble

Ireland’s second-round victory against France in Dublin may yet prove to be the match of the tournament, while France’s 53-10 destruction of England at Twickenham will surely provide the most jaw-dropping scoreline. Considering what is at stake, however, this afternoon’s game at Murrayfield has the potential to elevate this year’s Six Nations to a whole new level.

Should Scotland win and seal the triple crown, Gregor Townsend’s team will be one of three teams in contention for the title next Saturday. An Irish success, on the other hand, would put Andy Farrell’s side in a commanding position at the top of the table before the final round, with a potentially grand slam-sealing date at home against England to come.

Can the Scots take their first win against Ireland since 2017, and in the process set up an authentically Super Saturday™? We are about to find out.

Kick-off: 3pm