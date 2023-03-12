Micah Richards insists Crystal Palace heads 'must not drop' after another damaging defeat

Micah Richards insists Crystal Palace should be 'nervous' over their Premier League status after Saturday's 0-1 home defeat to Manchester City .

Erling Haaland 's 78th minute penalty was the difference at Selhurst Park as the hosts' search for a first win of the year continued against Pep Guardiola's title-chasers.

The damning loss also saw Palace become new record holders as their inability to register a shot on target in 90 minutes means Patrick Vieira 's side have now gone three matches without a clean strike on goal - the longest-ever in Premier League history since records began.

Their 11th league defeat of the season see's Palace dragged one step further towards the leagues damned relegation zone, now sitting just four points above the drop amidst a 'worrying' vein of form.

Former Man City full-back turned pundit Micah Richards admitted on Sky Sports that it will be 'difficult' for Palace to bounce-back.

'Palace should be nervous. When you don't have a shot on target in the last three games that's worrying for any manager,' said Richards.

'Under Stuart Pearce we didn't score a goal at home in the second half of the season.'

'It's going to be difficult for Palace. What you don't want against Brighton and Arsenal is for heads to drop.

'Palace they do everything well until they get to the box. They need to work on what is going to work best for them.

'It's not about looking pretty. They've got to find a way to get results, not to have a shot on target, it's got to be worrying.'

Palace's attackers failed to click for a third consecutive top-flight encounter as the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze, and Jordan Ayew failed to break down Man City's robust defence.

Palace coach Vieira cut a frustrated figure in his dugout and on the Selhurst pitch at full-time as he pondered answers for his players frustrations in attacking positions.

Their next chance to find an effort on goal will come away to Brighton in Wednesday's midweek Premier League encounter.