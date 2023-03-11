Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
DC News Now

WVU rifle finishes season at NCAA Championships

By Chris Coombs, WVU Athletics,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LzIpZ_0lGF4DWf00

After shooting an air rifle score of 2365, the No. 2-seed West Virginia University rifle team finished in fifth place with a team score of 4708 at the 2023 NCAA Rifle Championships on Saturday afternoon, inside James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio.

West Virginia’s 2365 in air rifle was the eighth-best score on the second day of the championships.

Finishing with a team score of 4729, No. 3-seed Alaska-Fairbanks was crowned the 2023 NCAA Champion, claiming its 11th title and first since 2008.

The Mountaineers were led by senior Mary Tucker in the air rifle relay, as she tallied a team-high 598 in the discipline and made the air rifle final. The Sarasota, Florida, native advanced to the gold medal shootout in the finals, but took second place, falling 17-9 to Rylann Kissell of Alaska-Fairbanks.

For the weekend, Tucker showed an aggregate score of 1190, which tied for the best mark in the championship field. She added a third-place finish in yesterday’s smallbore competition to crack the podium twice in as many days.

We’re disappointed with how the weekend finished; we know we can perform a lot better than what we did today,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “It’s not how we wanted to finish the season, but we have to learn from it and use it as motivation for next year. Mary had another top-quality match and another podium finish at the Championships which is incredibly impressive, and I’m proud of her toughness and how she competed this weekend.

We did a lot of good things this year and while this weekend is disappointing, we do have to take the positives from the season and come back stronger next year.”

Senior Malori Brown tallied WVU’s second-highest aggregate score of 1175 at the championship, which included a 586 in air rifle. Junior Molly McGhin scored an aggregate score of 1171, with a 588 in air rifle as senior Matt Sanchez totaled a 1169, with a 591 in air rifle.

Junior Tal Engler also finished with a combined total of 1167 and shot a 588 in air rifle to round out the second day of action for West Virginia.

TCU (4717) finished second, Kentucky (4713) third, Ole Miss (4713) fourth, Nebraska (4706) sixth, Air Force (4697) seventh and Murray State (4688) eighth.

WVU finishes the 2022-23 season with a 16-4 overall record and an 8-1 mark in the Great America Rifle Conference. The Mountaineers also claimed the program’s 15th GARC Tournament Championship.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland at Birmingham, Ala., 12:15 p.m.
College Park, MD1 day ago
Bridgeport Resident who was Owner and Operator of Multiple Businesses, Jeff Miller, Passes Away
Bridgeport, WV4 days ago
Two charged with stealing over $650,000 from medical practice in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
‘Gas station heroin’ acts like an opioid on the body: WVU expert
Morgantown, WV3 days ago
Two teens killed in local crash
Washington, PA3 days ago
400 grams of fentanyl found in Fairmont hotel room, 4 charged in drug bust
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Road in Fairmont closed after charter bus accident
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
2 from West Virginia pled not guilty in the death of 13 month old that died by fentanyl
Follansbee, WV3 days ago
Multiple units respond to chemical leak in Morgantown
Morgantown, WV5 days ago
What Happened to WTAE-TV’s News Anchor Kristen Powers?
Pittsburgh, PA7 days ago
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in West Virginia
Bridgeport, WV7 days ago
Police respond to reported shooting outside Grafton
Grafton, WV2 days ago
Harrison County Man who Served as a Reverend for Nearly 45 Years, Kenny Kendall, Passes Away at 66
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
West Virginia dad and step mom charged after child shows up to school
Follansbee, WV6 days ago
POLICE: Man leaves suspected explosive device in Preston County driveway
Albright, WV2 days ago
$5K reward offered in Preston County burglary case
Kingwood, WV6 days ago
Local dental employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud
Morgantown, WV9 days ago
Bridgeport native opens up about overcoming addiction and helping others
Bridgeport, WV6 days ago
Fire damages two houses in Clarksburg overnight
Clarksburg, WV6 days ago
Beaver Co. man arrested following assault at Rivers Casino
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
2 from West Virginia arrested after 13-month-old child died by fentanyl
Follansbee, WV8 days ago
2 men shot, killed inside Pa. bar: reports
Uniontown, PA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy