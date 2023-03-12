STORM WATCH: Rain, wintry mix and snow for Monday and Tuesday on Long Island

Storm Watch Team Meredith Garofalo says an approaching storm system will bring rain, a wintry mix and snow for Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is more of the concern as the Island is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4 on the scale) for flash flooding on Monday. Tuesday is more a wintry mix to snow with minor slushy accumulations.

There is still uncertainty in regard to how much snow will fall across Long Island.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers by the AM commute.

MONDAY: STORM WATCH (PM) – Cloudy start to the day with scattered rain showers into mid-morning. Expect more of the same through the day with the rates of precipitation increasing.

TUESDAY: STORM WATCH - A wintry mix transitions to snow in the morning & breezy conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a brisk wind.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny & with a pleasant breeze.

FRIDAY: ST. PATRICK’S DAY – A few passing clouds with mild temps.