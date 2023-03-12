Open in App
News 12

STORM WATCH: Rain, wintry mix and snow for Monday and Tuesday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8ENF_0lGDdyii00

Storm Watch Team Meredith Garofalo says an approaching storm system will bring rain, a wintry mix and snow for Monday and Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmA5C_0lGDdyii00

Rain is more of the concern as the Island is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4 on the scale) for flash flooding on Monday. Tuesday is more a wintry mix to snow with minor slushy accumulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rBiGc_0lGDdyii00

There is still uncertainty in regard to how much snow will fall across Long Island.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers by the AM commute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koyfa_0lGDdyii00

MONDAY: STORM WATCH (PM) – Cloudy start to the day with scattered rain showers into mid-morning. Expect more of the same through the day with the rates of precipitation increasing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBHZa_0lGDdyii00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVAzk_0lGDdyii00

TUESDAY: STORM WATCH - A wintry mix transitions to snow in the morning & breezy conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds with a brisk wind.

THURSDAY:  Mainly sunny & with a pleasant breeze.

FRIDAY: ST. PATRICK’S DAY – A few passing clouds with mild temps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18taz8_0lGDdyii00
