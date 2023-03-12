Man United vs Southampton score, highlights as Red Devils play to exciting scoreless draw after Casemiro red card

Not all scoreless draws are equal, and that mindset was on full display at Old Trafford as Manchester United and Southampton shared the spoils after a 0-0 scoreline that doesn't come close to reflecting the consistent end-to-end action.

The biggest talking point was Casemiro's straight red card in the 33rd minute, which after a VAR review reduced United to 10 men. The Brazilian's studs-up tackle went over the ball and onto the shins of Carlos Alcaraz, and while Anthony Taylor initially only showed yellow, he changed his decision after consulting the monitor.

Before and after the disciplinary action, the match was a lively affair, and United were positive even after being reduced a man. Yet neither side could find an opener, as Theo Walcott was thwarted multiple times in front of goal and Gavin Bazunu made a significant number of quality saves.

Additionally, each side struck the post more than once, as James Ward-Prowse grazed the crossbar with a free-kick as he looked to equal David Beckham's set-piece scoring record, and Bruno Fernandes saw a second-half effort agonisingly saved off the inside of the post.

One sour note saw Alejandro Garnacho limp off late on following a tackle from Kyle Walker-Peters. He headed straight down the tunnel and was later seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches wearing a protective boot.

United now sit 16 points back of leaders Arsenal, and look truly dead in the water for the Premier League title race. Instead, they will be looking over their shoulder, now focused on holding off Tottenham and Liverpool behind them. Southampton, meanwhile, still sit bottom of the league with 22 points, two back of safety.

Manchester United vs Southampton final score

1H 2H Final Man Utd 0 0 0 Southampton 0 0 0

Goals:

None.

Discipline:

33rd min — MUN — Casemiro (straight red card)

Confirmed lineups:

Man United (4-3-3, R to L): 1. De Gea (GK) — 29. Wan-Bissaka, 19. Varane, 6. L. Martinez (Maguire, 90'), 23. Shaw — 21. Antony (Pellistri, 74'), 18. Casemiro (red card, 34') 8. Fernandes — 25. Sancho (Garnacho, 74' — Fred, 90'), 27. Weghorst (McTominay, 45'), 10. Rashford.

Southampton (4-2-3-1, R to L) : 31. Bazunu (GK) — 2. Walker-Peters, 35. Bednarek, 37. Bella-Kotchap, 15. Perraud — 8. Ward-Prowse, 45. Lavia — 32. Walcott (Onuachu, 85'), 26. Alcaraz (Armstrong, 54'), 20. Sulemana (Armstrong, 77') — 10. Adams (Mara, 77').

Man United vs Southampton post-match analysis, commentary

Casemiro sent off for second time this season

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been a high-risk, high reward player all season since joining Manchester United this past summer from Real Madrid. He's never shied away from a challenge, but that's come back to haunt him twice now this year, and it will cost him the next four domestic games.

That's just the tip of the iceberg for Casemiro though. His passing runs to the beat of the same drum, as the running joke now says Casemiro gives the ball away for fun just so he can win it back. He was 20/27 passing today before being sent off, a 74 percent rate, but it's often been far worse than that, even in resounding wins. He was 24/34 (62%) against Liverpool in the heavy defeat, 21/36 (58%) against Newcastle in victory, and a combined 56/84 (67%) against Barcelona across the two legs in the Europa League.

While Casemiro has won fans over with his high work rate and important contributions to the team's success, he will undoubtedly have to lower his aggression both on and off the ball if he wishes to remain a consistent presence in the lineup moving forward, and avoid both bad giveaways and poor challenges that see him sidelined for extended periods of time.

Southampton are under real pressure in the relegation battle

While Saints would have absolutely taken a point going into today's match, and while many fans still will at the final whistle, they also may come to truly rue the missed opportunity by the end of the season, knowing what could have been today at Old Trafford.

Southampton had a huge chance to pull completely out of the relegation zone in a very crowded bottom half of the Premier League table, but instead see themselves remain bottom of the league. They had many opportunities to punish Man United, but failed to do so in a season where finishing has remained an enormous problem.

Gavin Bazunu was sensational in goal, but they'll need more on the other end of the pitch to have any chance of staying up. With so many teams fighting the drop, there will be more chances to earn points and make moves, but this could ultimately wind up as the one that got away.

Man United vs Southampton live updates, highlights from Premier League

FULLTIME: Man United 0-0 Southampton

There are scoreless draws, and then there is THAT. End-to-end stuff across the entire match, both before and after Casemiro's sending-off after a half-hour.

Both teams will feel conflicted after that result, as expectations from before the match will be in direct dissension with the run of play. Southampton will be appreciative for the point, but know they had so many chances for more, while United escape with a draw after playing an hour down a man, but also know they should be beating a relegation threatened side at home.

What entertainment! Erik ten Hag will now have to draw up plans to play without his midfield lynchpin for some time, as Casemiro will miss four games due to suspension, including three in league play and one in the FA Cup.

Man United vs Southampton: Second Half

90+6 min: Luke Shaw picks up a yellow card after tripping Sekou Mara on the break, a professional foul to stop a counter-attack. It's a mystery how much time is left.

90+3 min: With the four minutes of stoppage time moving quickly, Southampton have a corner with the last real chance to find a dramatic winner. Ward-Prowse delivers to the near post, but Scott McTominay heads it away. On the recycle, Armel Bella-Kotchap nearly gets meets it at the far post but rolls his ankle trying to reach it. He goes down after the play.

90th min: The game is still so stretched, and Erik ten Hag wants to calm things down knowing there's a point to be earned here having played a man down for nearly an hour. Fred comes on to replace the injured Alejandro Garnacho, while Harry Maguire also enters for Lisandro Martinez who was booked early in this match but played very well after Casemiro's red.

86th min: The home fans are in full voice as United make a push in the final five minutes of regulation! Scott McTominay starts it with a fabulous cross-field release ball on the full half-turn, and the Saints defenders are forced into a few last-ditch tackles, including one to stop a cutback from Bruno Fernandes that nearly found Marcus Rashford on the penalty spot.

84th min: Incredibly, Garnacho is back on the field. Did not expect that, but they'll keep an eye on him. Southampton instead make a change, as Theo Walcott exits after a disappointing day in front of goal, replaced by Paul Onuachu.

81st min: Alejandro Garnacho takes on Kyle Walker-Peters in a footrace, and the Argentine is down in a significant amount of pain, holding his face while receiving treatment. This is a real problem, as it looks incredibly painful. It looks like his ankle may have twisted awkwardly underneath the tackle, which was perfectly legal from the Southampton defender.

They are working on Garnacho's right ankle, and he's in a ton of pain with tears in his eyes. Fred is being readied on the touchline, and you feel for the young United attacker who has been an excellent bench option this season for Erik ten Hag.

75th min: A HUGE penalty shout from the Old Trafford fans as Marcus Rashford goes down under a contest from Gavin Bazunu. Upon watching the replay, it's a very clear dive from the England forward as Bazunu makes no contact after pulling out of the challenge. That's quite poor from Rashford, who's lucky not to be booked by Anthony Taylor.

Saints make a double change, bringing Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara into the fray, replacing Che Adams and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

73rd min: This is utter end-to-end stuff. Southampton generate a great attacking move but it comes up just short of a good effort on goal, and immediately Jadon Sancho carries it forward on the counter. It's given away in the attacking third, and then Saints go immediately down the other end before Theo Walcott fires over the bar. You can't look away!

Erik ten Hag brings on a pair of young attackers in Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, who replace Antony and Jadon Sancho.

70th min: Chance, Southampton! NOW THE SAINTS HIT THE POST! Off a short corner Kyle Walker-Peters delivers a SEED destined for the inside netting, but it pings the woodwork and comes out. This is TRULY INCREDIBLE!

68th min: Chance, Man United! HOW HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?!?!?!?!?! This game is BONKERS!

Bruno Fernandes delivers a curler from the top of the penalty area, and it looked for all the world it would go in, even after Gavin Bazunu got down low to get his fingertips to the ball. But somehow, incredibly, the ball hits the inside of the post and comes OUT across the face of goal. Only the football gods will know how this game is still scoreless.

64th min: Chance, Southampton! It's an awful giveaway from Man United, and Theo Walcott is free on goal! Lisandro Martinez does well to recover enough to marshal the Southampton forward away from goal, and it gives David de Gea enough of an angle to make a great save! Walcott really should have done better there, but his trajectory allowed Martinez a window to recover.

How is this game still scoreless?!?!

63rd min: Chance, Man United! The Red Devils play on the break, and Antony does very well to find Luke Shaw at the far post on a great switch of play. Yet the England full-back can't get the first touch right, and it allows the Southampton defence to recover and clear.

57th min: For the second time today Raphael Varane makes a necessary recovery to nullify a teammate's mistake, after a horrible giveaway in midfield by Bruno Fernandes, who had his backwards pass snatched away. The Frenchman is there ahead of Theo Walcott who would have been free on goal.

53rd min: Chance, Southampton! Bruno Fernandes commits a foul in a very dangerous area, very central above the Man United penalty area about 28 yards out, well within James Ward-Prowse range. He came close to breaking David Beckham's free-kick goal in the first half...

Ward-Prowse comes close again, but it grazes the top of the crossbar! David de Gea again can only watch in slow motion, and the ping is audible, but it ultimately ends up harmlessly high by a hair. Southampton make their first change, with Stuart Armstrong replacing Carlos Alcaraz.

52nd min: Armel Bella-Kotchap found Theo Walcott free on goal, but his touch lets him down and Bruno Fernandes gets it clear. The flag goes up eventually anyways, as Walcott was quite clearly offside.

49th min: Chance, Southampton! ITS CLEARED OFF THE LINE BY AARON WAN-BISSAKA! Southampton have controlled the start of this second half, and Kyle Walker-Peters blasts in a cross from the right which deflects hard off Scott McTominay towards goal, beating David de Gea. Yet the Man United full-back is on hand to boot it off the goal mouth at the last possible moment!

Kickoff: The second half is under way! This match is very much in the balance. United are down to 10 men, and that will galvanise Southampton, but the hosts were the better side after being reduced to 10, with their momentum only halted by the halftime break. This will be an intriguing 45 minutes!

HALFTIME: Man United 0-0 Southampton

What a weird half of football at Old Trafford! It's somehow 0-0 despite plenty of attacking intent from both sides. Each goalkeeper has made at least one sensational save, and Gavin Bazunu especially has been outstanding between the sticks.

Casemiro's red card is the major talking point, as he will now sit out four domestic games, but United were the better side after they were reduced to 10 men at home. Wout Weghorst was the man sacrificed for Erik ten Hag to shore up the midfield with the man disadvantage, and now United will have to come out from the break and look to keep momentum despite Casemiro's absence.

Man United vs Southampton: First Half

43rd min: There's another penalty shout, as Armel Bella-Kotchap is down on both knees with the ball hitting his chest but then striking his arm. VAR has a look, but no penalty given, as no advantage was gained.

Manchester United now make a change to respond to Casemiro's sending off. Wout Weghorst is sacrificed, with Scott McTominay to replace him.

41st min: The Old Trafford fans are up in arms wanting a penalty for a Kyle Walker-Peters tackle on Bruno Fernandes. He clearly gets the ball first, but his trailing leg does drag and trip Fernandes. Anthony Taylor wants none of it, and VAR does not intervene. It's a corner instead, cleared by the visitors.

38th min: Chance, Man United! United have been very attacking since being reduced to 10 men. Antony wins a free-kick in a dangerous position just outside the 18-yard box, and with the ball whipped in by Bruno Fernandes perfectly to the far post, Raphael Varane gets on it from point-blank range, but Gavin Bazunu makes a sensational save off his chest!

35th min: Chance, Southampton! Back under play after Anthony Taylor's decision, and James Ward-Prowse, the best free-kick taker in the league, comes oh so close to breaking David Beckham's record at Old Trafford! David de Gea is totally wrong-footed, taking two steps the wrong way, reduced to simply watching as the ball curled towards the opposite corner, but eventually flashes just wide.

33rd min: Well well well, Casemiro could be in real trouble here. He's been booked by Anthony Taylor for a tackle over the ball and onto the shin of Carlos Alcaraz. It's a bit unfortunate for the Brazilian, whose studs deflected off the top of the ball, but Taylor has been told to go to the monitor for a VAR review...

AND ITS A RED CARD! Casemiro's been sent off! It doesn't look like a genuinely intentional tackle, he clearly does not mean to tackle high, having deflected off the top of the ball, but his studs were well up and he was out of control. Man United are down to 10 men! Casemiro's second straight red card of the season will trigger a four-game ban.

31st min: Wout Weghorst gets his head to a Luke Shaw cross but it's an awkward effort on goal, because he wasn't expecting the ball to reach him. The delivery just barely gets over the head of Armel Bella-Kotchap and because Weghorst expected him to clear it, he couldn't quite get the right contact, and Gavin Bazunu has it.

28th min: Raphael Varane makes a very necessary block as Kamaldeen Sulemana gets around Aaron Wan-Bissaka too easily and seems free on goal, but as he advances from a tight angle down the left, the French defender recovers to stop the shot before David de Gea is called into action. United have looked very sloppy here!

24th min: Chance, Southampton! WHAT A SAVE DAVID DE GEA! Aaron Wan-Bissaka's clearance doesn't do the job as it cannons off a Saints player back to the attacking side, and Theo Walcott gets his head to the recycled cross at point-blank range, but de Gea makes a stunning reflex save!

23rd min: What good goalkeeping from the young Saints shot stopper! He comes WAY off his line to come out and punch a delivery from deep, as Lisandro Martinez sent it up the field and Marcus Rashford had gotten through the back line. The 21-year-old has been very good so far in this match!

16th min: Chance, Man United! It's a double chance for the hosts! First, Marcus Rashford gets in a dangerous area, and has a go! He is denied by Gavin Bazunu, who does very well to get down low and stop the tight-angle shot. The in-form striker maybe had another option but decided to go for goal, which is hard to argue with given his blistering recent record.

Then seconds later, Jadon Sancho gets free on goal, but Bazunu again does well! The Saints goalkeeper comes out to smother the ball just moments before Sancho reaches the through ball.

13th min: This has been a very lively game! Man United into the attack, and Bruno Fernandes tries an audacious shot with the outside of his right foot, but it's right at Gavin Bazunu. Then Antony and Wout Weghorst nearly get on the end of a Luke Shaw cross, with Bazunu looking very unsure of himself, but it evades both United attackers.

10th min: Saints are very much contesting possession in midfield, and generating some turnovers. Casemiro and Jadon Sancho both give the ball away in their own half, but United aren't punished. Then Lisandro Martinez picks up an early, and deserved, yellow card for barging Carlos Alcaraz over on the break, with his body up high and checking his countrymate high.

Kyle Walker-Peters has a shot off the set-piece but it's from too tight an angle and doesn't give David de Gea too many troubles.

7th min: Southampton are up for this one in the early stages, as they now push forward thanks to great distribution from James Ward-Prowse, but Kamaldeen Sulemana is hemmed in on the left edge of the penalty area by two defenders. It's good intent from the visitors!

5th min: Man United with the first real attacking move of either side as they counter-attack through Antony, who feeds Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a vertical ball, but the full-back takes just a half-second too long to deliver the cross and it's deflected into the waiting arms of young Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

4th min: Slow start for both sides as they feel out their respective opponents. Casemiro commits a foul in midfield, and glares at referee Anthony Taylor in disbelief, which gives us a chuckle here, as it was a blatant foul. How chippy will this game get?

Kickoff: The match is under way! If Man United score, they'd at worst remain 14 points back of Arsenal in the Premier League table, or potentially pull within 11 if Arsenal drop points at Fulham. Southampton could pull out of the relegation zone with a shock victory. Also, James Ward-Prowse could break David Beckham's record of direct free-kick goals with one today, at Beckham's old ground.

Man United vs Southampton: Pre-match commentary, analysis, stats, and more

5 mins to kickoff: With United about ready to get under way at home, as they and rivals Man City chase Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, the NBC Sports crew in the United States discusses whether it's better to be at the front of the pack or chasing the leaders in a title race.

Conventional wisdom would say that being on top is better because you have the advantage being in front, but many would think there's less pressure in a chase.

15 mins to kickoff: Per our previous question about the Manchester United lineup, it looks like Erik ten Hag has confirmed pre-match that it will be Jadon Sancho at the No. 10, with Wout Weghorst up front and Marcus Rashford out wide. Ten Hag pointed to Sancho's pressing and quickness as the reason for this setup.

28 mins to kickoff: While Man United were blasted 7-0 in embarrassing fashion against their rivals Liverpool last time out, it's hard to imagine them not coming out guns blazing in their chance to make amends in league play. They were exceptional against Real Betis in European action midweek in a bounce-back effort, and now the chance to build on that in a Premier League fixture will be important.

Take a full look at my betting preview of the match to get an idea where we think things will fall today at Old Trafford! Marcus Rashford has scored in seven straight home league fixtures, and will have plenty of support today as well.

40 mins to kickoff: It will be interesting to see if Marcus Rashford plays through the middle for Manchester United with Wout Weghorst behind him, or if Weghorst, fresh off his first Man United goal against Real Betis, will take the No. 9 spot with Rashford out wide.

United have generally looked more dangerous in the former setup, but Erik ten Hag has often stuck with Rashford in a wide position and Jadon Sancho as the No. 10. It seems like even the journalists can't decide on how things will look

60 mins from kickoff: The teams are in! Just one change for Southampton, with Romain Perraud replacing Ainstley Maitland-Niles. For Manchester United, they go with a very aggressive lineup.

90 mins from kickoff: Hello, and welcome to The Sporting News' live coverage of today's Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Southampton. The Red Devils' last league outing resulted in a 7-0 humiliation. Surely we won't be seeing a performance like that again today...

Manchester United vs Southampton lineups

Ten Hag rotated his side for the win over Real Betis, with the Dutchman not indicating any fresh injury concerns at fulltime. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are out, while Anthony Martial has not been rushed back for this match.

The United manager makes two changes from the last match with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho in for Diogo Dalot and Fred .

Man United starting XI (4-3-3) : De Gea (GK) — Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw — Antony, Casemiro, Fernandes — Sancho, Weghorst, Rashford.

Man United subs: Heaton (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Pellistri.

Selles sticks with much of the same starting team following that beat Leicester City 1-0 last time out, although Romain Perraud comes in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles . Carlos Alcaraz , match-winner against the Foxes, has also passed a late fitness test.

Southampton starting XI (4-2-3-1) : Bazunu (GK) — Perraud, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters — Ward-Prowse, Lavia — Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana — Adams.

Southampton subs: McCarthy, (GK), Salisu, Caleta-Car, Diallo, Onuachu, S. Armstrong, Mara, A. Armstrong, Elyounoussi.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton

Here's how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming USA — Peacock Canada — fuboTV Canada UK — — Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Sport 5 NZ Sky Sport NOW India Star Sports Select 1 JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong — Now E Malaysia Astro SuperSport Astro Go, sooka Singapore 223 Hub Premier 3 StarHub TV+

UK: This match will not be broadcast live in the UK as it was initially scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. Sky Sports will instead broadcast Fulham vs Arsenal.

USA: This match streams on the Peacock platform for subscribers in both English and Spanish.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport .

