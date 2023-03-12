Fulham vs. Arsenal result, highlights: Odegaard hails 'amazing' Trossard as Gunners crush Fulham to make history

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard praised Leandro Trossard's "amazing" impact since signing for the club after the Belgium attacker became the first player in top-flight history to assist a hat-trick of away goals before half-time in a crushing 3-0 win at Fulham.

January addition Trossard set up headers by Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli and Odegaard's strike in added time, shining in a masterful first-half performance that restored Arsenal's five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited return from a knee injury.

"I love to play with him," Odegaard said of the £27m ($32.5m) arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, speaking to Sky Sports. "He has brought some amazing things to the team.

"He’s always looking to find the right pass. I kept my composure and put my shot in the corner. We’re really happy to have him in the team."

MORE: Arsenal odds to win Premier League 2023

Fulham vs. Arsenal final score

1H 2H Final Fulham 0 0 0 Arsenal 3 0 3

Goals:

ARS – Gabriel (21st min)

ARS – Gabriel Martinelli (26th min)

ARS – Martin Odegaard (45th min+2)

Lineups:

Fulham starting XI (4-2-3-1) : Leno (GK) — Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson – Reed, Lukic – De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon – Mitrovic.

Fulham subs: Rodak (GK), Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson.

Arsenal starting XI (4-3-3) : Ramsdale (GK) — White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka – Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Arsenal subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson.

The victory means Arsenal are the first Premier League team ever to win five successive away London derbies while keeping clean sheets and restores the cushion they began the weekend with above Manchester City.

Antonee Robinson's own-goal was ruled out because Martinelli was offside in an early warning for Fulham, who failed to have a shot on target during the first period but produced an improved second-half showing and hit the crossbar through Aleksandar Mitrovic's header.

Watch in UK:

Watch in US:

Gabriel nodded the visitors ahead from the latest of a spate of Trossard corners after 21 minutes, with Martinelli afforded ample space inside the penalty area to follow suit from a cross from the same left flank five minutes later.

Odegaard added the third by capitalising on slack marking from Fulham, who fell to a second successive defeat and remain eighth in the table.

Capital gains for Arsenal

Erling Haaland's late penalty to give Manchester City victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday had increased the pressure on an Arsenal squad involved in an exciting 2-2 draw at Sporting CP in Portugal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Any concerns about playing again so soon after their return from Lisbon were soon extinguished in nonchalant style by Arteta's side.

Watch in UK:

Watch in US:

Arteta was helped by his ability to make a smattering of rotations to his starting line-up, including the return of Aaron Ramsdale.

Usually a reliable presence, the goalkeeper created his own problems when he gifted Andreas Pereira the chance to shoot over from a tight angle, summing up the surprising lack of threat posed by a Fulham team entering the game on a run of one defeat in eight home games in all competitions.

Robinson had already given Arsenal the chance to create danger with a clumsy foul on Bukayo Saka by the time the defender turned the ball into his own net, unable to readjust quickly enough after a blistering Martinelli run ended in goalkeeper Bernd Leno parrying the Brazil international's shot.

Watch in UK:

Watch in US:

While Gabriel's header for the opener was one directed from the slightest of space amid a crowded penalty area, Martinelli's for the second was a product of meek resistance from Robinson as part of a parade of generous defending from Fulham.

As had been the case for several of Arsenal's attacks, Odegaard looked like he was taking part in a training ground exercise when he collected Trossard's pass, toyed with the Fulham players ahead of him and picked his spot in the corner of Leno's net to all-but put the result beyond doubt.

Arsenal have won those five London away games by an aggregate scoreline of 11-0. There were reminders of their 3-0 stroll at Brentford in September here, when two goals inside the first 29 minutes served to stop any momentum their potentially dangerous opponents wanted to build.

Jesus ends injury nightmare

Arsenal fans so often had cause to celebrate their three Gabriels during their excellent start to the season, with one of Jesus' five goals coming in that win at Brentford.

The World Cup that had been billed as a chance to prove himself for his national team became a nightmare for the striker, his club and his country when the man who had been a symbol of Arsenal's transformation suffered a knee injury in a group stage defeat to Cameroon on December 2.

There were obvious concerns from those supporters that Arsenal would struggle when the Premier League returned without the player Arteta signed from City for £45m ($55m) during the close season.

Watch in UK:

Watch in US:

Those fears proved unfounded and it will now be their rivals worrying about the addition of Jesus to a squad who have netted in 11 of their 13 league games since the break, scoring at least three times in four of their last five matches in the division.

Two of Arsenal's three defeats in 2023 have come against City, with a Saka penalty their only goal in those games.

By the time they travel to City on April 26 for a game that looks increasingly like it could be crucial in the title race, Jesus will be back in contention to start and, Arsenal will hope, inflict more damage on the reigning champions than they did during those meetings.

"It's a massive boost," Odegaard told Sky when he was asked about Jesus' 77th-minute return in place of Trossard.

"We know what he's going to give to the team. We're very excited to have him back – very, very happy."

The Sporting News followed the match live and provided live score updates and commentary.

MORE: Watch every Premier League match live with fuboTV in Canada

Fulham vs. Arsenal live updates, highlights from Premier League

Fulltime: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Classy Arsenal crush Fulham with a terrific first-half display to restore their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League!

Thanks for following our live coverage. We'll have a match report, analysis and more at the top of this page shortly!

89 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal have a corner on their left. Fabio Vieira sees a shot blocked, and Fulham clear.

86 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Harry Wilson fires a shot well over the Arsenal crossbar from a central position outside the penalty area.

Martin Odegaard then reacts similarly to a cross from the right in the middle of the Fulham box, lumping a first-time half-volley high.

83 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Leandro Trossard vs Mykhaylo Mudryk. Oof.

80 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

This game had more goals in 45 minutes than the two concurrent Premier League matches going on have had so far.

Southampton are still holding Manchester United to a goalless draw at Old Trafford, while those early goals for Aston Villa and West Ham mean it's 1-1 at London Stadium.

77 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus returns from the knee injury he sustained with Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, replacing Leandro Trossard – the provider of a hat-trick of assists today. How important could Jesus' return prove in their season?

Gabriel Martinelli also makes way, Fabio Vieira entering the action.

74 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Fulham send the freekick following that Martin Odegaard foul into the penalty area, where Arsenal clear before the hosts scoop a shot high and wide of the target.

In-form Manor Solomon is replaced by Harry Wilson, while winger Daniel James comes on for Andreas Pereira.

73 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is booked for a challenge that earns Fulham a centrally-located freekick midway inside Arsenal's half.

That header that came off the crossbar, replays show, was actually by Alexsandar Mitrovic, who narrowly beat Tosin Adarabioyo to the effort.

72 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Reiss Nelson and Kieran Tierney replace Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko for Arsenal.

69 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Fulham hit the crossbar! Tosin Adarabioyo meets a corner from the right with a crashing header in the middle of the penalty area that cannons off the wobbling woodwork. Unlucky!

67 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Fulham go as close as they have all game! Andreas Pereira motors forward and locates Bobby De Cordova-Reid inside Arsenal's penalty area on the right, sending a diagonal pass with the outside of his foot towards his teammate.

De Cordova-Reid fires in a fierce shot from a tight angle. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale descends to parry the effort away, and Andreas Pereira sees his strike blocked behind from the rebound.

65 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Scintillating play by Arsenal! Gabriel Martinelli races into Fulham's half with the ball from the right and exchanges a one-two with Odegaard.

Granit Xhaka then backheels the ball onto Martinelli's continuing run on the edge of the penalty area. Bernd Leno is sufficiently concerned to start his dive in the Fulham goal, but Kenny Tete blocks Martinelli's shot behind.

63 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Andreas Pereira's shooting has left something to be desired today. This time the midfielder takes aim on the turn from a central position just outside the penalty area, firing his effort high into the stand behind Aaron Ramsdale's goal.

60 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

In the concurrent Premier League fixtures to this one, which are also around 60 minutes in, both games are currently being drawn.

Southampton's trip to Manchester United is goalless - you can follow that one live on sportingnews.com - and the match between West Ham and Aston Villa is 1-1 at London Stadium.

58 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Arsenal revert to type after a flurry of Fulham pressure early in the half, keeping the ball deep in Fulham territory and trying to enter the penalty area.

Bukayo Saka is bundled off the ball by the right-hand corner flag in painful-looking fashion.

56 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is warming up on the sideline, and Arsenal's fans respond in kind. The longer his side retain this advantage, the more likely it is that we'll be seeing the Brazil striker involved this afternoon.

54 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Aleksandar Mitrovic has had minimal joy today. Fulham's top scorer finds himself in the rare situation of having a sniff of goal from a cross from the right but Gabriel contains him inside the penalty area, restricting the Serbia striker to a soft effort that rolls into Aaron Ramsdale's arms.

That (probably) counts as a shot on target, which is more than Fulham managed during the first half.

52 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

50 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale is called into action again inside the Arsenal penalty area, pawing a tricky cross behind after advancing off his line. Fulham are desperate to pull a goal back – and they're giving it a good go.

48 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

William Saliba requires prolonged treatment inside Arsenal's penalty area. The defender, who almost connected with the cross from which Gabriel scored, rises to his feet.

46 mins: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

You imagine Fulham would have been left in no uncertain terms about the way Marco Silva, who looked irritated for much of the first half, felt about their performance so far.

Bobby Decordova-Reid enters the Arsenal penalty area on the right and clips a low cross back into the path of Andreas Pereira in front of goal, who skims a tame shot wide of the far post but receives a corner after mounting a protest to the referee.

Halftime: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Lethal Leandro Trossard is the first player in Premier League history to assist three goals in the first half of an away match and the first Arsenal player to set up three in the first 45 minutes of a top-flight game since Cesc Fabregas against Blackburn in October 2009.

Halftime: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

That was a dazzling half from Arsenal – as good as it gets, even in the context of the marvellous season they're having.

Fulham, too, have tended to impress until today, but they've been repeatedly caught dozing at the back and Trossard has taken full advantage three times to set up Arsenal's goals.

Back in the mists of time, Arsenal fired a warning when Gabriel Martinelli had a strike ruled out before the legitimate goals had started rolling in. This would be a remarkable turnaround if Fulham can find a way back – and for Arsenal, this already feels like the ideal game in which to give substitute Gabriel Jesus his long-awaited comeback.

45 mins +2: GOAL – Fulham 0-3 Arsenal (Martin Odegaard)

That is probably Arsenal out of sight! You could copy-and-paste the description of most of their attacks this afternoon, finding an abundance of time and space to put together intricate passes and completely bamboozle Fulham's defence.

Leandro Trossard now has a hat-trick of assists, this time crossing from the left to Odegaard in the middle of the penalty area, who traps the ball, sizes up his options and fires into the far corner of the net to send the away fans audibly wild!

Wonderful football, helped by generous defending. It hasn't been Fulham's half, and Manchester City fans have probably tuned out by now.

43 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli almost has a second, meeting a cross from the right unmarked at the far post but failing to connect cleanly with his finish, which he studs down into the turf and up.

The lack of pace on the ball gives the kneeling Bernd Leno just enough time to slightly readjust on his line and paw it away.

41 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

It might take an error or a moment of genius for Fulham to come back into this game, and Aaron Ramsdale almost provides them with it!

The Arsenal goalkeeper appears to become caught in two minds inside his penalty area, dithering on the ball to gift Andreas Pereira possession.

The midfielder is running away from goal on the right at a tight angle but tries to find the empty net as Ramsdale furiously backtracks. The effort is comfortably over the crossbar.

40 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Fulham have a spell of possession inside Arsenal's half but can't cause any problems. They've had such an impressive season, but lots of very good sides have found these opponents just too hard to break down, too slick to stop and too good to beat – which isn't to say Fulham won't find a way to solve the puzzle.

38 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

This is resembling a sharp training session for Arsenal. Bukayo Saka breaks inside the penalty area on the right courtesy of a one-two, then Granit Xhaka sets up Leandro Trossard as the visitors toy with Fulham's defence in front of goal.

Trossard and Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta have their heads in their hands as the Belgium international wedges his finish narrowly wide of a post. Relief for Cottagers fans, who must be dreading every Arsenal attack now.

36 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Terrific incisive passing again from Arsenal, who almost score what would have been one of the goals of the season.

A move beginning from the halfway line ends with Leandro Trossard capitalising on a dummy inside the penalty area and attempting to find the run of Granit Xhaka in front of goal with a first-time pass.

The sequence is probably a bit too fast for Arsenal's own good, as Xhaka can't cleanly connect and nudges the ball into Leno's arms. Superb to watch.

34 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

Flickers of hope for Fulham, who try to locate Aleksandar Mitrovic inside the penalty area. Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White deal with the danger effectively. They're keeping the hosts at bay well.

32 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

We've seen this one before to thrilling effect during recent weeks: Fulham's Manor Solomon cuts inside with intent on the edge of the penalty area on the left.

There isn't the usual conviction to Solomon's finish, which looks a little like he might not have fully decided whether to cross or shoot. The effort flies comfortably wide of the far post, and Solomon's boss, Marco Silva, looks unimpressed on the touchline.

29 mins: Fulham 0-2 Arsenal

While Arsenal fan Mick Jagger watches Fulham try to find their way into this game, here's an update on the two other Premier League games that are about 30 minutes in this afternoon.

Relegation-threatened West Ham have made it 1-1 at home to Aston Villa, Said Benrahma scoring a penalty after Ollie Watkins continued his impressive recent scoring record for Unai Emery's side.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United and Southampton are yet to produce a goal.

26 mins: GOAL – Fulham 0-2 Arsenal (Gabriel Martinelli)

Arsenal fans surely can't believe how easy this is proving!

The table-toppers launch a direct move from inside their penalty area, culminating in Leandro Trossard - who's been excellent so far - scampering inside the penalty area on the left, reaching the byline and hanging a high cross into the goalmouth.

Antonee Robinson, who's had a poor game so far and was fortunate to have an own-goal chalked off earlier, offers precious little resistance to Gabriel Martinelli, who nonchalantly nods past Bernd Leno. 2-0!

23 mins: Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

A reminder: Arsenal will go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League again if they can maintain the advantage today.

21 mins: GOAL – Fulham 0-1 Arsenal (Gabriel)

Now Arsenal have scored! Leandro Trossard whips his latest corner from the left into the six-yard box, where Gabriel does excellently to rise among a crowd and nod a header beyond Bernd Leno and into the far corner of the net.

Arsenal have dominated the game in terms of chances. That's their reward!

20 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Leandro Trossard is a busy man at the moment. The playmaker takes successive Arsenal corners from the left.

18 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

No goal! It's relief for Antonee Robinson, who had little chance of getting his feet out of the way after Bernd Leno parried a fierce Gabriel Martinelli shot into his path in front of goal, where the defender could only divert it into the net.

It was a lovely passage of play from Arsenal down the left, who sliced Fulham open with the help of a nutmeg on poor Kenny Tete. Martinelli looked beyond the last man as he reached the ball. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta claps after the home supporters roar their approval at the decision.

16 mins: GOAL (possibly) – Fulham 0-1 Arsenal

There'll be a VAR check after Arsenal have the ball in the net!

15 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Andreas Pereira scampers down the right for Fulham and fires a cross in the direction of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The striker is adjudged to have pushed Ben White in the back, conceding a freekick when he was poised to pounce in front of the far post. You wouldn't envy White marking Mitrovic, who's roughed up plenty of elite defenders to goalscoringly unsettling effect from that kind of position.

14 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Fulham's tally of 12 goals from set pieces is the most in the Premier League so far this season. They curl one in from a useful position on the right, and Oleksandr Zinchenko has to deal with the danger for Arsenal.

12 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Watching Arsenal at their best around the penalty area never gets tiresome. They ping a slick series of passes around Fulham's box, the penultimate one of which is overhit by Gabriel Martinelli, who's been lively but struggled to find his range in these early stages.

Granit Xhaka reaches it at full stretch on the left-hand byline but can only hook the ball back into Bernd Leno's arms at the Fulham goalkeeper's near post.

10 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

While we have all of the action live from Craven Cottage this afternoon, a reminder that Manchester United are playing Southampton, where kickoff was also at 14:00 GMT.

Stick with us for all the latest from Fulham against Arsenal, or follow that game with my excellent colleague, Kyle Bonn, on the link below.

8 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is heavily fouled for the first time this afternoon, Antonee Robinson's late challenge affording Arsenal a chance to cross from a good position on the right.

They play passes to Gabriel Martinelli in a central position, whose delivery into the penalty area bounces behind.

6 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Leandro Trossard, who's back for Arsenal today, shows typically quick feet after stealing possession not too far from Fulham's penalty area.

Arsenal work the ball out to Gabriel Martinelli on the left, and the Brazil international swings in a promising but overhit cross that Bernd Leno gathers comfortably.

4 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is ordered backwards as he tries to pinch a few yards while taking a throw-in inside his own half.

That's about the extent of the action to report until Gabriel lets a routine pass roll under his feet, gifting Fulham a throw-in. Arsenal's fans produce a loud early chant.

2 mins: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

The first hint of danger comes when Gabriel Martinelli almost takes control of possession inside the Fulham penalty area on the right.

A flag is up. It's been a quiet start, as you might expect between two well-drilled teams with sound defensive records.

1 min: Fulham 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal start us off! The away side play the ball back to Aaron Ramsdale from kickoff, who launches a diagonal ball towards the right-hand corner flag of Fulham's half.

Fulham return the ball in due course, allowing Arsenal to start playing passes around at the back.

5 mins from kickoff: The teams are out! Fulham emerge in their usual white-and-black home kit, ready to play. Arsenal are in dark blue and red tracksuit tops for the time being, which possibly makes more sense, given the temperature today.

A reminder of the teams...

Fulham starting XI (4-2-3-1) : Leno (GK) — Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson – Reed, Lukic – De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon – Mitrovic.

Fulham subs: Rodak (GK), Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson.

Arsenal starting XI (4-3-3) : Ramsdale (GK) — White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka – Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Arsenal subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson.

15 mins from kickoff: Gabriel Jesus is out there warming up. The forward, who has been absent since suffering a knee injury while at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals with Brazil, has just clubbed a shot into the net during the warm-up.

"To have him back for the last 12 games is massive for Arsenal," says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, speaking to Sky Sports and saying he believes Bukayo Saka is the club's player of the season.

30 mins from kickoff: Fulham have provided an update on Willian's injury. The Brazilian has featured in all of their Premier League matches this season with the exception of two games he missed with a calf injury in October.

Willian has provided three goals and three assists during those matches. With Joao Palhinha also unavailable today, Fulham will have to hope they can still cause Arsenal problems despite their depleted creative ranks.

50 mins from kickoff: Former Arsenal winger Willian will play no part for Fulham today as he's not in the squad. Issa Diop is on the bench - replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo - and Bobby De Cordova-Reid starts.

55 mins from kickoff: Team news! Aaron Ramsdale replaces Matt Turner in goal for Arsenal, while Thomas Partey, Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard return.

The headline development for the visitors is on the bench, where Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus makes his long-awaited comeback from injury.

60 mins from kickoff: Anyone sneaking off early from the crowd today seems at particular risk of missing drama, given the participation of Arsenal in this one.

They've scored three 90th-minute winning goals in the Premier League this season – their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition (also three in 1999-00, 2009-10, 2011-12 and 2016-17).

Those three winners have all come in their last eight games (against Manchester Utd, Aston Villa and Bournemouth).

80 mins from kickoff: While we await team news from Craven Cottage, don't forget to follow our dedicated football channels on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest football updates, stats and analysis.

They’re your essential companions to the beautiful game.

100 mins from kickoff: Arsenal's away record in Premier League London derbies this season is formidable, winning all four they've played by an aggregate score of 8-0.

Today's their chance to make history: no English Football League side has ever won five consecutive away London derbies while keeping a clean sheet each time.

“You always want to put yourself up against the best and, at the moment, they are the best," said Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the build-up, calling games against Arsenal "really tough but enjoyable."

“It will be an interesting game. When we played them at the Emirates it was a really tough game – one when we could have come away from with something, but we didn’t."

120 mins from kickoff: Hello and welcome to The Sporting News' coverage of Fulham's attempt to play their part in the Premier League title race by winning for the first time in 10 attempts against Arsenal!

Describing this game only in terms of the tussle at the top of the table does a considerable disservice to the impressive season the Cottagers are having, A point would lift them above Brighton & Hove Albion into seventh, and victory would put them level with fifth-placed Liverpool – a position you'd have seen long odds on them threatening at the start of the campaign.

Erling Haaland's 78th-minute matchwinning penalty for Manchester City at Crystal Palace yesterday means the gap between the reigning champions and Arsenal is back to two points. This is Arsenal's game in hand, so a positive result, as usual, could be critical to the visitors' hopes of glory.

Arsenal have won 71% of their Premier League games against Fulham (22 from 31), which is their highest win rate against an opponent they've faced more than 20 times in the competition.

Fulham vs. Arsenal confirmed lineups

Silva was once again without key midfielder Joao Palhinha , as the Portugal international serves the second game of a two-match ban, and Cedric Soares is ineligible to face his parent club due to their loan agreement.

Former Arsenal winger Willian played no part for Fulham as he was not in the squad. Issa Diop dropped to the bench - replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo - and Bobby De Cordova-Reid started.

Fulham starting XI (4-2-3-1) : Leno (GK) — Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson – Reed, Lukic – De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Solomon – Mitrovic.

Fulham subs: Rodak (GK), Wickens, Wilson, James, Vinicius, Diop, Francois, Harris, Robinson.

Aaron Ramsdale replaced Matt Turner in goal for Arsenal, while Thomas Partey , Gabriel , Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard returned.

The headline development for the visitors was on the bench, where Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited comeback from injury.

Arsenal starting XI (4-3-3) : Ramsdale (GK) — White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko – Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka – Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Arsenal subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Holding, Tomiyasu, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson.

MORE: English Premier League table 2022/23: Updated EPL standings and race for title

What time is Fulham vs. Arsenal kickoff ?

This Premier League clash kicks off at Craven Cottage on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. local time.

Here's how that time translates across some of the major territories:

Date Kickoff time USA Sun, Mar. 12 10:00 ET Canada Sun, Mar. 12 10:00 ET UK Sun, Mar. 12 14:00 GMT Australia Mon, Mar. 13 01:00 AEDT India Sun, Mar. 12 19:30 IST Hong Kong Sun, Mar. 12 22:00 HKT Malaysia Sun, Mar. 12 22:00 MYT Singapore Sun, Mar. 12 22:00 SGT New Zealand Mon, Mar. 13 03:00 NZDT

How to watch Fulham vs. Arsenal

Here's how to watch all of the action from this match in some of the major territories:

TV channel Streaming USA — Peacock Canada — fuboTV Canada UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League SKY GO Australia — Optus Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Premier League Sky Sport NOW India Star Sports Select 2 JioTV, Hotstar VIP Hong Kong — Now E Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3 Astro Go, sooka Singapore 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1 StarHub TV+

UK: This match will be broadcast live in the UK via Sky Sports' TV and streaming services.

USA: This match streams on the Peacock platform for subscribers in both English and Spanish.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport .

MORE: Watch every Premier League match live with fuboTV in Canada