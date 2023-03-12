Open in App
Passaic, NJ
News 12

STORM WATCH: Strong coastal storm to bring rain, snow and wind to New Jersey

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERTS NJ: Winter storm watch (potential for property/life threatening weather) for Sussex and northern Passaic counties. Sussex county's watch is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Passaic's is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday. Small craft advisory on the waters for today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd4xQ_0lGBKB1000

Storm Watch Meteorologist Michele Powers is tracking a drawn-out and complex winter storm that will bring rain, snow, wind and tidal flooding to the region on Monday and Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDCEf_0lGBKB1000

MORE: Winter Weather Ready Guide
LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

MONDAY: The precipitation starts slowly, and it will fall as rain – but in colder spots it will mix with wet snow. This will continue through the day, changing to rain as temperatures rise. Northwestern New Jersey and areas north of I-80 may stay with wet snow, as the rest of the state will see moderate- to-heavy rain. Winds will pick up out of the east 5-15 mph, with gusts near 20-25 mph during the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027SDe_0lGBKB1000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6bgE_0lGBKB1000

TUESDAY: Rain changing to snow overnight into Tuesday morning and spreading southward. It may snow, but in some areas, it will melt or not stick at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9mId_0lGBKB1000

Higher elevations north of I-78 will see accumulations anywhere from 3-6 inches. Highest elevations in Sussex and western Passaic counties seeing upwards of 6 inches. Up to 9 or 10 inches in isolated spots.

TAKEAWAYS: Snow for mountains and they could see a lot of it – higher than 6 inches. Plowable.

pockets of heavy, steady rain on roads may lead to drainage flooding and poor visibility. Winds can cause power outages, especially in areas that see heavy, wet snow on powerlines.

