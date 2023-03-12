Open in App
Litchfield County, CT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Nor’easter to bring rain, snow, high winds to Connecticut

By News 12 Staff,

2 days ago

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERTS CT: Winter storm watch for northern Fairfield and all of Litchfield counties starting Monday evening, going through Tuesday (Wednesday morning in Litchfield).

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a nor’easter will bring a wide variety of wester to western Connecticut on Monday into Tuesday.

WHAT'S NEW:

This storm will be a mixture of rain and snow with significant snow for the hills in Litchfield County. Northern Fairfield County can even see close to 6 inches. The farther south you are, the less snow will fall and/or accumulate.

MONDAY: AM starts with light rain and snow showers. No major issues for the commute. The evening commute will feature steady/heavy rain south with snow north of I-84. Colder air will wrap south and change the rain over to wet snow. Minor accumulations the closer to the Merritt and 95 corridor.

It may have a tough time sticking as temps will be above normal outside of Litchfield County through the whole storm.

TUESDAY - AM especially, we may see the heaviest snow with accumulations north. Areas of the Hudson Valley through western Connecticut could end up right on that axis of the heaviest snow. One foot or more possible in northern Litchfield County. Winds gusts will be 30-40 mph, higher at night up to 45-50 mph possible. This can cause power outages.

