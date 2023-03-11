Open in App
Frisco, TX
See more from this location?
shefinds

Subway Just Unveiled A Foot-Long Lay's Potato Chip

By Marissa Matozzo,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4b1u_0lGANlQ000
Shutterstock

Subway just released a rather outlandish menu item— specifically a 12-inch Lay’s potato chip !? As Chew Boom reports , the fast food giant has teamed up with Baked Lay’s to celebrate National Potato Chip Day, and debuted their first-ever 12-inch crisp. Read on to find out where you can grab the limited-time crispy, crunchy creation, and how long it’ll be available.

READ MORE: Nutritionists Say This Is The Best Subway Sandwich For Weight Loss (It’s Only 270 Calories!)

Subway Customers In Texas Can Try Their New Foot-Long Lay’s Crisp

If you’re a Subway lover and you live in Texas, you’re in luck! The chain will bring the new chip item to their menu for one day only: March 14, 2023, exculsively at a Subway location in Frisco, Texas.

Starting at 11 a.m. CST on March 14th, fans who purchase a ‘Subway Series’ footlong meal can add on a Baked Lay’s Footlong for free (while supplies last!)

READ MORE : Subway Launches Vending Machines— Yes, This Is Real


Again, it’s important to note that this will exclusively be available at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas.

Not in Texas? You can still celebrate National Potato Chip Day on the 14th as Baked Lay’s and Subway are “inviting fans to enjoy their favorite Baked Lay’s and share their National Potato Chip Day celebrations on social media with @lays and @subway and tagging #BakedLaysSubwayFootlong,” as Chew Boom notes.

With this interesting new addition to the menu, we can’t help but wonder what other future collabs and interesting limited-time offers Subway is cooking up!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas Is Actually Home To America’s Largest Rose Garden
Tyler, TX20 hours ago
Popular Retailer to Close Doors on Four Houston Store, All Items on Sale
Houston, TX1 day ago
Good News: Retail Giant Set to Expand in Texas With New Stores Announced
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Recall for Dog Food Sold in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Beware: These 10 Texas Towns Are Famous For Police Speed Traps
Buckholts, TX1 day ago
Avoid These 10 Worst Texas Towns, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Gordon Food Service opening six locations in Texas
League City, TX2 days ago
Video Shows St. Paddy’s Festival Shenanigans in Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Up to $7,500 Awarded for These 42 Wanted Fugitives Including a Lufkin, Texas Man
Lufkin, TX2 days ago
Gordon Food Service enters Texas with new store openings Tuesday
Houston, TX3 days ago
Self-driving big rig company shutting down its Texas and California offices
Houston, TX3 days ago
7 Boys From Texas Went Missing In February. Have You Seen Them?
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Farewell to Fort Worth: Popular Retailer to Close Doors, All Items on Sale
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Texas zoos prepare for spring break crowds
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Some of the best places to eat in Dallas from my personal experience
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Weed Gummies given to Texas kids
Charlotte, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy