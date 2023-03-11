Subway Just Unveiled A Foot-Long Lay's Potato Chip

Shutterstock

Subway just released a rather outlandish menu item— specifically a 12-inch Lay’s potato chip !? As Chew Boom reports , the fast food giant has teamed up with Baked Lay’s to celebrate National Potato Chip Day, and debuted their first-ever 12-inch crisp. Read on to find out where you can grab the limited-time crispy, crunchy creation, and how long it’ll be available.

Subway Customers In Texas Can Try Their New Foot-Long Lay’s Crisp

If you’re a Subway lover and you live in Texas, you’re in luck! The chain will bring the new chip item to their menu for one day only: March 14, 2023, exculsively at a Subway location in Frisco, Texas.

Starting at 11 a.m. CST on March 14th, fans who purchase a ‘Subway Series’ footlong meal can add on a Baked Lay’s Footlong for free (while supplies last!)

Again, it’s important to note that this will exclusively be available at the Subway restaurant located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100 in Frisco, Texas.

Not in Texas? You can still celebrate National Potato Chip Day on the 14th as Baked Lay’s and Subway are “inviting fans to enjoy their favorite Baked Lay’s and share their National Potato Chip Day celebrations on social media with @lays and @subway and tagging #BakedLaysSubwayFootlong,” as Chew Boom notes.

With this interesting new addition to the menu, we can’t help but wonder what other future collabs and interesting limited-time offers Subway is cooking up!