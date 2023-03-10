West Linn boys basketball falls short in 6A title game to finish off incredible season

Many had them crowned back in December when they won the Les Schwab Invitational over nationally ranked teams.

More had them sharpied as state champions following their second and third wins over league rival Tualatin on their way to the Three Rivers League title.

And after dispatching the tallest team in the state in Lincoln by 20 for the semifinals, all that was left in the West Linn High School boys basketball’s path for a state title were those Timberwolves who they beat three times already.

Turns out, the charm is actually the fourth time.

No. 3 Tualatin pulled off the upset of the No. 1-ranked Lions 60-47 in the 6A state title game played Saturday, March 11 at the Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland.

The Timberwolves led from start to finish thanks to a 12-1 score following the first quarter. They bottled up everyone not named Jackson Shelstad while the duo of Josiah Lake and Jaden Steppe got theirs on the offensive end.

“The ball doesn’t always go the way you want it,” Lions senior Mark Hamper said. “We left some shots out there that we usually hit. We couldn’t get going tonight, that’s a great defensive team and just a great team overall. They deserved it over us tonight for sure.”

The ball wasn’t going in early for the Lions who missed their first eight shots and their first three free throws.

It wasn’t until senior Sam Leavitt hit a free throw at 1:20 to go in the first that West Linn was on the board. That left them down 10-1.

Meanwhile Lake was cutting hard to the basket for six early points and Steppe was connecting on his early shots as well to give the Timberwolves their initial jolt.

“I just didn’t see that coming, that slow start that we had,” West Linn coach Robert Key said. “I haven’t seen it all year. I don’t know if it was from the game last night because it was so up and down, fast paced. I don’t have any answers right now, I’m a bit stunned by it.”

West Linn was able to steady the boat in the second thanks to Shelstad going to work offensively, but even the Oregon-bound guard struggled to hit jumpers on the night.

Add in the fact Tualatin crashed the boards hard and had nine offensive rebounds alone in the first half, the Lions were left with too few possessions to try and make up the ground through Shelstad.

West Linn trailed 30-16 going into halftime and didn’t make up much ground in the third, still behind 41-29 after the first 24 minutes of play.

The Lions got as close as seven points, trailing 47-40 with 4:01 to go after a Max Juhala made layup.

But West Linn simply couldn’t buy a bucket, going 2-for-19 from 3-point range and shooting 40% from the field.

Shelstad finished with 24 points and six rebounds. Juhala was next with seven points followed by Adrian Mosley with six points and five rebounds.

“We got the looks, we just couldn’t convert,” Key said. “The closer it got, the more life we got. Our timeouts are like, ‘Let’s go, let’s cut it to 12, let’s cut it to six and make a run.’ Like I always tell the kids, the game is made of runs and we’re going to make a run, but just never got over the hump.”

West Linn first defeated Tualatin back in the second round of the Les Schwab Invitational 73-69 in overtime.

During league play, the Lions won 60-54 at home and then 89-78 at Tualatin, helping West Linn get to the 28-1 record it came into the title game with. The lone loss was to De La Salle out of California.

Seeing the Timberwolves a fourth time was always going to be a challenge, and Tualatin played like they had something to prove.

“Playing the team a lot, they kind of came in, nothing to lose and we had everything to lose,” Hamper said. “It’s a lot of pressure to deal with but props to them. They came out, executed their game plan and they got the job done.”

While the season ends on a sour note, there’s nothing for the West Linn boys to hang their heads about.

Winning the LSI back in December sent shockwaves through the national basketball scene as the Lions beat Bronny James-led Sierra Canyon in the semifinals, then knocked off Duncanville out of Texas in the title game, a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time.

Those wins helped launch West Linn to the No. 1 ranking in the USAToday’s first high school national rankings of the season back in January.

And despite getting everyone’s best shot night after night, the Lions hadn’t lost to an Oregon team until the title match.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s pressure we work for, it’s pressure we wanted,” Hamper said of the expectations on the team. “It was great getting to take the floor with these dudes every day.”

The All-Tournament teams were also announced following the conclusion of the game. Adrian Mosley was named to the second-team, along with Malachi and Moroni Seely-Roberts of Lincoln, Esyah Pippa-White of Gresham and Jalen Childs of Beaverton.

On the first team, Shelstad was a unanimous decision along with Lake, and the other three spots went to Steppe, Brayden Boe of Mountainside and Jalen Atkins from Barlow.

West Linn loses 10 seniors from the squad, which includes Shelstad, Mosley, Hamper, Sam Leavitt, Drake Gabel, Joey Bell, Jake Holmes, Blake Oltmans, Aidan Duea and Luke Young.

After the game, Key said there was talk of him being a one-and-done coach at West Linn, but said he’s committed to coach the Lions once again next season.

And for his group of seniors, nothing but praise for the spectacular season they put on in 2022-2023.

“Like I told the kids in that locker room, they’re an extension of my family,” Key said. “They gave me everything they had. Like I told them, historical season, just didn’t finish the way we wanted it to.”