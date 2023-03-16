Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

23-year-old employee shot, killed outside south Charlotte McDonald’s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
An employee of a south Charlotte McDonald’s was shot to death outside of the restaurant on the night of March 11, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after 10:30 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Starbrook Drive and South Boulevard. Police said LaCarta Roseborough, 23, was shot outside of the fast food restaurant and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A brief argument between Roseborough, who was on break, and the suspect led to the deadly encounter, police said.

A Channel 9 crew was at the scene while it was active and could see officers picking up shell casings near the entrance of the restaurant.

A pastor at a nearby church told Ch. 9′s Anthony Kustura the crime in the area keeps getting worse. It’s the third shooting that Channel 9 has reported on in the past six months at this McDonald’s.

“We do feel there has been more violent crime over toward South Boulevard than maybe in years past,” Rev. Alex Lott of Starmount Church said.

ALSO READ: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at northeast Charlotte gas station

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot after an argument in November. Neighbor Gilmar Perez heard the gunfire and now does not allow his family to go to the restaurant anymore.

“You think about your family and the other person,” Perez. “[I] never go over there to that McDoanld’s, only to the gas station to get gas.”

A month earlier, police say someone was shot in the drive-thru lane and seriously hurt.

Lott wants people to just put down the guns and hope police step up patrols in the area.

We preach the gospel, we try to live our neighbor as we would love ourselves but we do have to be aware that being a hood neighbor sometimes means helping to keep you know the dangerous crowd out of the neighborhood,” Lott said.

CMPD Major Jackie Bryley said they are still looking for a suspect in Saturday’s shooting.

“We are still looking for the suspect or suspects involved with this incident,” Bryley said. “Right now, it’s still very early on in this investigation.”

The shooting happened beyond a good view of any surveillance cameras in the area, police said.

If you saw or heard anything related to the shooting, you are asked to call the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte)

