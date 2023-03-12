What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Phoenix race

The last time Joey Logano was at Phoenix Raceway, he was shrouded in a haze of confetti.
The Team Penske star rolled to the NASCAR Cup Series championship last November, outlasting Ross Chastain to hoist the Bill France Trophy under the lights.
He'll hope for a repeat in this week's race, the United Rentals Work United 500.
Logano is something of an expert on Phoenix; he has won three races there and finished in the top five another five times. And although last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas didn't go as planned for the No. 22 team — Logano suffered a DNF after wrecking on Lap 184 — he'll be brimming with optimism as the series rolls into one of his favorite tracks.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race at Phoenix, including start time and broadcast information.
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
- Date: Sunday, March 12
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The listed start time for the United Rentals Work United 500 is 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local time), but pre-race festivities mean the green flag will waved at 3:47 p.m. ET (12:47 p.m. local time).
What channel is NASCAR on today?
- TV channel: Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FoxSports.com, fuboTV
- Radio: MRN
Sunday's race will be broadcast on Fox in the United States. Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN5.
Mike Joy will lead the broadcast, serving as the race's lap-by-lap announcer. He'll be joined in the booth by former Cup Series racers Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick.
NASCAR schedule 2023
(All times Eastern)
| Date
| Race (winner)
| Track
| Time (ET)
| TV
| Radio
| Feb. 19
| Daytona 500 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.)
| Daytona International Speedway
| Feb. 26
| Pala Casino 400 (Kyle Busch)
| Auto Club Speedway
| March 5
Pennzoil 400 (William Byron)
| Las Vegas Motor Speedway
| March 12
| United Rentals Work United 500
| Phoenix Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| MRN
| March 19
| Ambetter Health 400
| Atlanta Motor Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| March 26
| EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
| Circuit of the Americas
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| April 2
| Toyota Owners 400
| Richmond Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| April 9
| Food City Dirt Race
| Bristol Motor Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| April 16
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
| Martinsville Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| April 23
| GEICO 500
| Talladega Superspeedway
| 3 p.m.
| Fox
| MRN
| April 30
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
| Dover Motor Speedway
| 2 p.m.
| FS1
| PRN
| May 7
| AdventHealth 400
| Kansas Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 14
| Goodyear 400
| Darlington Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 21
| NASCAR All-Star Open
| North Wilkesboro Speedway
| 5 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 21
| NASCAR All-Star Race
| North Wilkesboro Speedway
| 8 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| May 28
| Coca-Cola 600
| Charlotte Motor Speedway
| 6 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| June 4
| Enjoy Illinois 300
| World Wide Technology Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| FS1
| MRN
| June 11
| Toyota/Save Mart 350
| Sonoma Raceway
| 3:30 p.m.
| Fox
| PRN
| June 25
| Ally 400
| Nashville Superspeedway
| 7 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| July 2
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicago
| Chicago Street Course
| 5:30 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| July 9
| Quaker State 400
| Atlanta Motor Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| July 16
| Crayon 301
| New Hampshire Motor Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| July 23
| M&M's Fan Appreciation 400
| Pocono Raceway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| July 30
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond
| Richmond Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 6
| FireKeepers Casino 400
| Michigan International Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 13
| Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
| Speedway Road Course
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| IMS
| Aug. 20
| Go Bowling at the Glen
| Watkins Glen International
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Aug. 26
| Coke Zero Sugar 400
| Daytona International Speedway
| 7 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
NASCAR schedule 2023: Playoff races
(All times Eastern)
| Date
| Race
| Track
| Time (ET)
| TV
| Radio
| Sept. 3
| Southern 500
| Darlington Raceway
| 6 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Sept. 10
| Hollywood Casino 400
| Kansas Speedway
| 3 p.m.
| USA
| MRN
| Sept. 16
| Bass Pro Shops Night Race
| Bristol Motor Speedway
| 7:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| Sept. 24
| AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
| Texas Motor Speedway
| 3:30 p.m.
| USA
| PRN
| Oct. 1
| YellaWood 500
| Talladega Superspeedway
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Oct. 8
| Bank of America Roval 400
| Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| Oct. 15
| South Point 400
| Las Vegas Motor Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| PRN
| Oct. 22
| NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
| Homestead-Miami Speedway
| 2:30 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Oct. 30
| Xfinity 500
| Martinsville Speedway
| 2 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
| Nov. 6
| NASCAR Cup Series Championship
| Phoenix Raceway
| 3 p.m.
| NBC
| MRN
In Canada, fans can watch all NASCAR races on TSN.
