What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Phoenix race

The last time Joey Logano was at Phoenix Raceway, he was shrouded in a haze of confetti.

The Team Penske star rolled to the NASCAR Cup Series championship last November, outlasting Ross Chastain to hoist the Bill France Trophy under the lights.

He'll hope for a repeat in this week's race, the United Rentals Work United 500.

Logano is something of an expert on Phoenix; he has won three races there and finished in the top five another five times. And although last week's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas didn't go as planned for the No. 22 team — Logano suffered a DNF after wrecking on Lap 184 — he'll be brimming with optimism as the series rolls into one of his favorite tracks.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race at Phoenix, including start time and broadcast information.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date: Sunday, March 12

Sunday, March 12 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The listed start time for the United Rentals Work United 500 is 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local time), but pre-race festivities mean the green flag will waved at 3:47 p.m. ET (12:47 p.m. local time).

What channel is NASCAR on today?

TV channel: Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada)

Fox (U.S.) | TSN5 (Canada) Live stream: FoxSports.com, fuboTV

FoxSports.com, fuboTV Radio: MRN

Sunday's race will be broadcast on Fox in the United States. Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN5.

Mike Joy will lead the broadcast, serving as the race's lap-by-lap announcer. He'll be joined in the booth by former Cup Series racers Clint Bowyer and Danica Patrick.

NASCAR schedule 2023

(All times Eastern)

In Canada, fans can watch all NASCAR races on TSN.