Spring is Coming and the Wayne Parks & Rec Calendar is Full – Here’s What’s Happening

WAYNE, NJ – Despite the sudden appearance of winter and some strange white flakes falling from the sky, we sprung ahead last night, marking that spring is just around the corner. Warmer weather means outside activities and the resurgence of things to do.

The Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has a lot in store in the next coming months. Below is a list of events with registration opening soon for some events and closing for others. For more information visit the department’s website here.

Community Garden: Garden plots for the Wayne Community Garden located at 533 Berdan Avenue, on the grounds of the Van Riper Hopper House Museum, are available to the public. All gardeners are limited to one plot per household prior to April 14, 2023. March 1 – March 31, 2023 - All returning gardeners have first opportunity to purchase their previous year garden plot. April 1 – April 13, 2023 – All Garden plots are open to the public on a first come, first serve basis. April 14, 2023 - Additional plots may be purchased at this time. (Residents only)

Camp Hope- Wayne Seniors 62+ are invited to Camp Hope in West Milford, NJ for a day of socializing, bingo, cards, dominoes, etc. On the following dates a bus will depart from Wayne Town Hall, 475 Valley Rd., Wayne, NJ at 8:30 a.m. The day will start with continental breakfast, followed by an activity, followed by hot lunch and dessert. The bus will return to Wayne at approximately 3:30 p.m. Fee is $10.50 per senior, per day, cash or check, made payable to GACW. Pre-registration is required at least one-week in advance of each trip. To pre-register, please contact Golden Age Circle of Wayne. Dates: March 20th, April 17th, May 15th, June 12th.

Easter Carnival: Will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:30sm – 12:30pm at Alps Road Complex, PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED!! (Pre-register your child only). Age appropriate games for children 3-10 years old. Enroll in one of the two sessions. Registered children will receive tickets to play the carnival games and win prizes. This is for Wayne Residents Only!!! Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny!! Thank you to our sponsors: All Topics Tutoring, Apple Montessori of Wayne, Bach to Rock, Calvary Temple International, Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care, Mathnasium, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, Primrose School of Wayne, TSF Academy, Wayne Public Library, Wayne Boys and Girls Club, Wayne YMCA, Wayne PAL. Registration opens February 1, 2023. (29 spots left at 9:30am & 8 spots left at 11:00am) (Residents only)

Wayne Striders Track Team: No tryouts necessary!! This program is designed for children who are interested in learning more about track and competing in events. Children should come prepared in comfortable attire and running shoes. There will be stretching, running drill, and running workouts to build endurance and speed. This program will prepare your athletes for meet/competitions. This program is for boys and girls in grades 2-8. Practices will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, 7-10 year old, 5:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. and 11-15 year old, 6:45 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. starting Monday, March 27 and concludes on Monday, June 5, 2023. Registration closes March 23, 2023. (Residents only)

Multi Sports, Spring Break Camp: Program is open to Ages 5-11. April 3 - 6, 2023 from 9:00am - 12:00pm. All ability levels. Camp will be a Waks Memorial Park Field #4. This camp gives children the opportunity to experience a variety of sports throughout the week including soccer, basketball, flag football, lacrosse, handball and more. Registration will close on March 29, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Women's Volleyball: For Women 18 and older. Team members do not need to reside in Wayne. Roster sizes range from 8 - 15 players per team. League begins on April 12, 2023 and runs through June 8, 2023. Each team will be scheduled for 8 matches, 1-2 matches a week. Registration Deadline is Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Wayne Walks: Ages 16 and over. Kick off walk is April 15, 2023 at Waks Memorial Park at 10:00am. We’ll be doing our first walk of the year, plus giving out walking schedules, maps, t-shirts and giveaways courtesy of Arbor Ridge to all attendees! Weekly Challenges will begin on Saturdays and end on the following Friday. Week 1 Dates: Saturday, April 15, 2023 through Friday, April 21. All weeks will follow in order, with the program concluding at the Milestone Awards on Thursday, June 8th. We are also looking for walk leaders. Registration opens on February 1, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Paint Night: Ages 18 and over. April 20, 2023 from 7:15pm -9:15pm. Class will be held at the Municipal Complex in Health Rm 2. What will be painted can be seen on our website. Registration closes April 18, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Fishing Derby: Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8:00am – 11:00am. Children ages 5-15 and Adults 16+. Location is at North Cove Park. Thank you to our sponsors: Signature Homes & Estates Inc. Registration opens February 1, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Multi Sports Squirts: This program will be run at Captain Kilroy Park on Saturdays, April 22 - June 17, 2023. Multi Sports Squirts Ages 3-4: 9:30am - 10:20am, Ages 4-5: 10:30am-11:20am, Ages 3-4: 11:30am-12:20. 8 week session- No class Saturday May 27, 2023. All ability levels welcome. This program is designed to introduce children aged 3-5 to a variety of sports in a safe and structured environment. All games and activities will encompass hand-eye coordination, balance, agility and movement- all key factors to the early development of children in sports. In addition to having a great time playing sports, children will develop social interaction and communication skills. All sports are developed through a series of games and activities designed to ensure learning and most importantly: fun, fun, fun! Registration will close on April 19, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Cornhole League: Games are on Tuesdays May 2 – June 20, 2023 at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Games are played at the Village Inn, In the Drink Bar and Restaurant, and Outback Steak House. There will be two leagues this year, “A” League will be for more experience players and “B” league for beginner/recreation players. Registration closes April 14, 2023 or when full whichever comes first. (6 spots left) (Residents and Non-Residents) -- Only a few spots left!

Resort’s Atlantic City Bus Trip: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 from 8:00am – 6:00pm. Ages 21 and up. Fee includes bus transportation, $15.00 slot play voucher, water and snacks for bus ride. Registration opens January 26, 2023. (6 spots left) (Residents and Non-Residents)

Swimming Lessons: You can only sign up for one session at a time. Registration is open. (Residents only)

First Session: June 27 – June 30, 2023 and July 3 – July 7, 2023 (no lesson on July 4).

Second Session: July 11 - July 14, 2023 and July 18 – July 21, 2023.

Third Sesson: July 25 – July 28, 2023 and August 1 – August 4, 2023.

Wayne Waves: The lake swim season runs from the end of June through the beginning of August. The Wayne Waves Swim Team is the official summer lake swim team of Wayne Township. The Waves are a recreational swim team, open to swimmers 6-18 years of age who are looking to have fun, build their swim skills, and be part of a great team. While no team experience is required, swimmers 10 and under must be able to swim at least 25 meters of freestyle without stopping and swimmers 11 and up must be able to swim 50 meters of freestyle without stopping. Registration is open. (Residents only)

Aquacise: Water Exercise Class with Maryanne Salerno-Fitzgerald on Mondays, July 10 – August 14, 2023 from 10:30am – 11:15am at the James Roe Pool. Ages 16+. Registration opens on April 3, 2023. (Residents only)

Aqua Zumba: Wednesdays,July 12 – August 16, 2023 or Fridays, July 14 – August 18, 2023 from 10:00am – 10:45am. Ages 16+ and up. Have fun while you burn calories! Join our low-impact, high-energy work out with Sheila Scarpulla at Captain Kilroy Park “Tom’s Lake”. Registration opens on April 3, 2023.(Residents and Non-Residents)

Multi Sports, Summer Camp: Program is open to Ages 5-11. July 17-21, 2023 or August 28 – September 1, 2023 from 9:00am - 12:00pm. All ability levels. Camp will be a Captain Kilroy Park. This camp gives children the opportunity to experience a variety of sports throughout the week including soccer, basketball, flag football, lacrosse, handball and more. Registration will close on July 13, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Outdoor Ninja Warrior: Monday – Friday, August 21 – 25, 2023 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm at Captain Kilroy Park. During each action-packed class, aspiring ninjas will climb, swing, jump and run on our obstacles which include: warped wall, upper body rig, rock wall, speed/agility course, swinging obstacles, balance games and course runs. Ninjas will face new challenges each day! Registration opens February 1, 2023. (Residents and Non-Residents)

Pool and Lake Memberships – Registration is open.

Wayne Wave Swim Team – Registration is open.

Swim Lessons – Registration is open.

Tennis Membership – Registration is open.

Events with registration opening in April 2023:

Aquacise – Registration opens on April 3, 2023

Aqua Zumba- Registration opens on April 3, 2023

Want to know what’s happening at the Wayne Public Library? Here’s a link to their March Monthly Newsletter:

https://www.waynepubliclibrary.org/images/pdf/adults/WPL_Check_It_Out_Adult_program_newsletter-March_2023.pdf

Link for Laurelwood Arboretum Plant sale: Laurelwood's annual on-site plant sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 2023. Pre-sale this year includes annual flats, grasses, native perennials and shrubs. Plants ordered in advance can be scheduled for pick up the week before the on-site plant sale. Note: grasses, native perennials and shrubs must be ordered by March 8, 2023. Note: Annual flats must be ordered by April 21, 2023. For more info please go to their website.https://laurelwoodarboretum.org/plant-sale/

If you have any questions about any of the above, you can…

Visit their website: www.waynetownship.com/parks All flyers can be found under “Parks Documents.”

Call their office here: 973-694-1800 x3260, or

email them here: recreation@waynetownship.com, or

Stop by their office at town hall Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm. Tuesdays is their late night, with the office open until 7:00pm.



