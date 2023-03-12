Open in App
Englewood, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after stabbing at factory in Englewood; suspect in custody

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
One person is in custody after a stabbing that left one man dead in Englewood early Sunday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., police and fire departments from Englewood and Clayton were called to Hematite, an auto parts manufacturing plant, Englewood Police confirmed Sunday morning.

Initial calls to emergency dispatchers reported a person not breathing; however, when crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a man was bleeding from his abdomen.

Medics were dispatched to the scene following the discovery, Englewood Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man died on the scene, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called.

One person was arrested and taken to Montgomery County Jail. The suspect’s name has not been released, as formal charges are pending.

This remains an open investigation with the Englewood Police Department. Detectives plan to present the case to the Montgomery County Prosecutors’ office Monday for formal charges.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

