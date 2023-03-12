Open in App
Selection Sunday 2023 show time, TV channel for NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

By Zac Al-Khateeb,

6 days ago

The biggest — some would argue best — postseason in American sports is fast approaching.

But before we can get the 2023 NCAA Tournament underway, there remains the business of seeing exactly which teams will have the opportunity to compete in March Madness this season and where they'll be seeded. Enter Selection Sunday, which will likewise make the seasons of some hopeful at-larges while crushing those who just miss out.

In a sense, the NCAA selection show is a condensed microcosm of March Madness. It's full of storylines, controversies, Cinderellas, trendy picks, heartbreak, elation ... everything you can expect to see once the teams actually tip off and play basketball.

Indeed, there are some big winners and big losers even before the tournament tips off.

The Sporting News has you covered on everything you need to know regarding Selection Sunday, March Madness and everything else basketball fans may need to know for 2023:

TSN's MARCH MADNESS HQ
Live NCAA bracket | TV schedule | Printable PDF

When is Selection Sunday 2023?

  • Date: Sunday, March 12
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET

Selection Sunday 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12.

The bracket is tentatively scheduled to be unveiled at 6 p.m. ET, though it could be delayed if any of the five scheduled conference tournament championship games remain to be finished at that time. The Big Ten will have the last tipoff of the day at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The selection committee can't finalize its bracket until all 32 automatic qualifiers have been determined, which naturally will affect how at-larges fit into the equation.

What channel is March Madness selection show on?

  • TV channel: CBS
  • Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live, Paramount+

CBS will air the NCAA selection show. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and CBS' dedicated streaming service, Paramount+.

NCAA Tournament 2023 selection format

The NCAA selection committee will seed all 68 teams, using its NET tool as the primary seeding implement. Additionally, they will also place significant value on travel distance and geographic proximity for the higher-seeded teams.

Essentially, the committee may move a team up or down a seed line — or into an entirely different region — depending on whether the committee feels they are more or less deserving to have a shorter travel distance to their respective tournament sites.

Other factors that help with seeding include overall record, strength of schedule, records vs. Quad 1, 2, 3 and 4 opponents and more. The seeding is performed in such a way that the top overall seed should have the easiest path to the NCAA championship, with each descending team having an incremental increase in difficulty, whether because of potential opponents or travel distance.

March Madness bracket predictions

The Sporting News has the latest predictions for the 68-team field, courtesy of Bill Bender. Below are his projected top 16 teams along the 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-seed lines:

  • 1-seeds: Kansas, Houston, Alabama, UCLA
  • 2-seeds: Purdue, Texas, Baylor, Arizona
  • 3-seeds: Marquette, Gonzaga, Kansas State, Xavier
  • 4-seeds: UConn, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia

And here is his latest bracket prediction.

NCAA Tournament schedule 2023

The 2023 NCAA Tournament starts with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday following Selection Sunday. Following that is the first round on Thursday and Friday, and the second round on Saturday and Sunday.

Following March Madness' opening weekend, the Sweet 16 will take place on March 23-24 and the Elite Eight on March 25-26. The tournament will conclude with the Final Four on April 1 and the national championship on April 3.

Round Dates
First Four March 14-15
Round 1 March 16-17
Round 2 March 18-19
Sweet 16 March 23-24
Elite Eight March 25-26
Final Four April 1
National championship April 3

When is the First Four?

The First Four will begin the NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, March 14. The round will conclude on Wednesday, March 15, finalizing the final 64-team bracket for March Madness.

The First Four is a play-in round among eight teams: the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers vying for only two 16 seeds and the four lowest-seeded at-large bids, vying for only two 11 seeds. The First Four will feature two games each on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the winners of those games playing on Thursday and Friday, respectively, to ensure they have time to rest and travel to their next NCAA Tournament site.

  • Date: March 14-15
  • Time: 6:40 p.m., 9:10 p.m.
  • TV channel: TruTV
  • Live stream: NCAA March Madness Live

When is the Final Four?

The Final Four round and championship game both will be held over the course of three days (two days of competition) on April 1 and April 3, respectively. Both rounds will be held in Houston's NRG Stadium..

  • Selection Sunday: March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • Round 1: March 16-17
  • Round 2: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • National championship: April 3

NCAA Tournament schedule 2023

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Time (ET) TV
6 p.m. CBS

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

Game Time (ET) TV
(16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC 6:40 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(11) Pitt vs. (11) Mississippi State 9:10 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV

Wednesday, March 15

Game Time (ET) TV
(16) Fairleigh Dickson vs. (16) Texas Southern 6:40 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State 9:10 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV

Round 1

Thursday, March 16

Game Time (ET) TV
(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia 12:15 p.m. CBS
(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia 12:40 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri 1:40 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas 2 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(16) Texas A&M-CC vs. (1) Alabama 2:45 p.m. CBS
(12) Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State 3:10 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona 4:10 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas 4:30 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa 6:50 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke 7:10 p.m. CBS
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas 7:25 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern 7:35 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston 9:20 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(13) Louisiana vs. (4) Tennessee 9:40 p.m. CBS
(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M 9:55 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(15) UNC-Asheville vs. (2) UCLA 10:05 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV

Friday, March 17

Game Time (ET) TV
(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State 12:15 p.m. CBS
(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier 12:40 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(14) UC-Santa Barbara vs. (3) Baylor 1:30 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's 2 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette 2:45 p.m. CBS
(11) Mississippi State/Pitt vs. (6) Iowa State 3:10 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(11) N.C. State vs. (6) Creighton 4 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn 4:30 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(16) Texas Southern/FDU vs. (1) Purdue 6:50 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky 7:10 p.m. CBS
(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami 7:25 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga 7:35 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
(9) Florida Atlantic vs. (8) Memphis 9:20 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State 9:40 p.m. CBS
(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana 9:55 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
(11) Arizona State/Nevada vs. (6) TCU 10:05 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV

Round 2

This section will be updated with the completion of the first round on Friday.

Saturday, March 18

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon CBS
TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS, Sling TV

Sunday, March 19

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD Noon CBS
TBD vs. TBD 2:30 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 5 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7:30 p.m. TruTV, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TNT, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. TBS, Sling TV

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 6:15 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 8:45 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 9:30 CBS

Friday, March 24

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 6:15 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 7 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 8:45 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 9:30 CBS

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. TBS, Sling TV
TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. TBS, Sling TV

Sunday, March 26

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 2 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 4:55 p.m. CBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 1

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 6 p.m. CBS
TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. CBS

National championship

Monday, April 3

Game Time (ET) TV
TBD vs. TBD 9 p.m. CBS
