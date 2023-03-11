Open in App
Tennessee State
See more from this location?
WBRE

Taco Bell removing longtime item from menu, testing new ‘Crispanada’ in select market

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CU2MO_0lFyqLV600

( KTLA ) – Taco Bell fans will soon be saying goodbye to an item that debuted nearly a decade ago.

The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. Fans still have over a month to order the Quesarito online or on the Taco Bell app before its departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmreD_0lFyqLV600
The fast-food chain announced Thursday that the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19. (Taco Bell)

The Quesarito, a burrito wrapped into a quesadilla, debuted in 2014 and was a success among customers, The Takeout reported.

In a press release shared with Nexstar, Taco Bell did not disclose why its Quesarito — described as a “cheesy delight” — was being removed from the menu, nor whether it may return at a later date.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items

While Taco Bell might be saying goodbye to the Quesarito, the restaurants are welcoming back to other items that were previously on the menu: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNG3F_0lFyqLV600
    The Bacon Club Chalupa returned to Taco Bell menus after a two-year hiatus. (Taco Bell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtJoV_0lFyqLV600
    The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. made its return to Taco Bell menus on Thursday. (Taco Bell)

Both items returned to Taco Bell menus for a limited time on Thursday. The Bacon Club Chalupa was last seen on the menu two years ago, according to the Taco Bell Wiki Page .

The architect who designed Pizza Hut’s ‘red roofs’ made an unusual deal with the chain

In addition to these returning items, Taco Bell announced that customers in Knoxville, Tennessee, will be among the first to try its Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, the chain’s take on a chicken and cheese empanada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIskj_0lFyqLV600
Taco Bell is testing its new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Taco Bell)

The Crispanada will be served with a spicy ranch sauce for “extra craveable dipping,” Taco Bell said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman facing drug charges after Walmart theft arrest in Wilkes-Barre Twp.
Wilkes-barre Township, PA8 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Alligator-like reptile discovered in Pennsylvania park
Philadelphia, PA5 days ago
This Massive Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
Barto, PA2 days ago
NEXT Weather: Winter storm warning, whole lot of wind
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Teen charged with severely assaulting fellow student
Lock Haven, PA5 days ago
Man arrested in deadly McDonald's parking lot hit-and-run
Palmyra, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania doctor arrested, charged for writing fraud drug prescriptions
Murrysville, PA8 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy