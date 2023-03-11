Open in App
Oklahoma State
See more from this location?
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma Congressman Brecheen blasts Biden's Bloated Budget: 'We need to cut woke, weaponized and wasteful spending'

By City Sentinel Staff Report,

3 days ago
Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement after President Biden released his Fiscal Year 2024 budget. “Instead of cutting woke,......
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma State newsLocal Oklahoma State
Why Oklahoma is Getting a 'Worker, a Thinker' and a Leader in New QB Commit Kevin Sperry
Norman, OK12 hours ago
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Highly-Touted 2025 Quarterback
Norman, OK1 day ago
Homelessness isn't just a Big City Problem
Shawnee, OK3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA
Charlottesville, VA13 days ago
Oklahoma Lands 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament
Norman, OK2 days ago
These Photographs of Spirituality in America Will Speak to Your Soul
Tulsa, OK15 hours ago
Major retailer announces opening date for new store in Oklahoma
Mcalester, OK16 hours ago
Volkswagen picks Canada for newest factory – much to the disappointment of Oklahoma
Pryor, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy