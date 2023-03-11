Open in App
WKRN News 2

If there’s a run on the bank, is your money still safe?

By David Lazarus,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtgnh_0lFyMnAA00

( KTLA ) – Remember the scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life” when there’s a run on Jimmy Stewart’s bank? That just happened in real life.

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday after depositors rushed to pull funds from the tech lender amid jitters about its exposure to the fragile technology sector.

It’s the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, putting nearly $175 billion in customer deposits under the control of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC in largest bank failure since 2008

While this kind of thing doesn’t happen very often, the demise of Silicon Valley Bank serves as an lesson for all bank customers about what can happen if an institution goes under.

The good news is that, in most cases, the FDIC will cover all deposits up to $250,000. Beyond that amount, however, you’ll have to get in line to receive a portion of whatever funds are still available for disbursement. That could be the full amount you’re owed; it could be bupkis. Typically, this depends on whether the FDIC can sell the collapsed bank or can raise cash by selling off individual assets.

Deposit insurance is one big reason why banks remain relatively safe places to park money, whereas cryptocurrency exchanges generally come with no such safeguards.

How expensive are groceries in 2023? These 5 graphs show prices skyrocket

In the case of crypto collapses — such as those seen in recent months — account holders can be left with nothing unless the exchange steps up with compensation. (The FDIC has nothing to do with these exchanges.)

If you didn’t bank with Silicon Valley Bank, should you worry? Probably not. While many bank stocks came under pressure Friday, most weathered the storm.

Noteworthy exceptions include First Republic Bank, which saw its shares fall by 15%, and Western Alliance Bancorporation, which saw shares plunge by 21%.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Jimmy Stewart tried to explain to customers of his Bailey Building and Loan how banks work, and how money is put to use in the community instead of sitting in a vault.

Customers of Silicon Valley Bank weren’t buying it. And that’s how bank runs occur.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro police release statement on death of Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs
Nashville, TN27 days ago
TN woman held captive in closet for months, police say
Dyersburg, TN3 days ago
More than 50 animals rescued from La Vergne home
La Vergne, TN4 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Elderly Tennessee Woman Was Spending 'Hundreds a Month' Feeding Local Feral Cats Until Nonprofit Stepped in to Help
Goodlettsville, TN2 days ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN7 days ago
Man with 7 convictions arrested during alleged drug bust in Dollar Tree parking lot
Nashville, TN10 days ago
Lebanon mother of 5 partially paralyzed after hit-and-run crash
Lebanon, TN1 day ago
Man arrested for shooting another man in face at Cookeville home
Cookeville, TN19 hours ago
1 adult, 2 teens found dead in Cookeville apartment
Cookeville, TN13 days ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN8 days ago
Victim’s boyfriend linked to deadly Murfreesboro shooting after standoff in Hendersonville
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Police searching for suspect following deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
‘We had no chance to say goodbye:’ Family of Humphreys County man killed in Friday’s storm shares memories
Mcewen, TN8 days ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Concerns mount after South Nashville homeless encampment closes
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Knife-wielding woman allegedly attacks 1, chases 2 at Madison phone store
Nashville, TN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy