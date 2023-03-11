David A. Jolley: 30 years later, Jim Valvano’s courage and determination still inspire

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Jim Valvano’s iconic speech at the 1993 Espy Awards. AP file photo, Business Wire

It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano gave his famous “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up” speech while accepting the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award at the 1993 Espy Awards.

To honor Coach Valvano’s memory, I took the time recently to listen once again to his speech, and it inspires as much today as it did 30 years ago. Other than having to be helped up the steps to the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York by his fellow legendary coach and great friend Mike Krzyzewski, Valvano looked sharp dressed in a tuxedo and his voice was strong as he spoke words of wisdom and encouragement.

Known affectionately as Jimmy V, he was a determined, outgoing, emotional and friendly guy you would like to meet and get to know. And you would be better off for having had that experience. He began his coaching career in 1969 at Johns Hopkins and then coached at Bucknell and Iona before leading the North Carolina State Wolfpack to an NCAA tournament championship in 1983.

While his accomplishments as a college basketball coach and ESPN announcer and analyst are renowned, it’s what he did following his cancer diagnosis in June 1992 until his passing at age 47 in April 1993, that truly sets him apart as a caring and passionate human being. For that, he will never be forgotten.

Standing tall despite being in pain, Valvano spoke from the heart about how his N.C. State championship team taught him what he needed to face his diagnosis, treatment and impending death.

“Hope that things can get better in spite of adversity,” he said. “The ’83 team taught me that … taught me persistence, the idea of never, ever quitting.”

His sense of humor also came shining through when the awards show producers put a message on the teleprompter that he had 30 seconds left to wrap up his speech.

“I’ve got tumors all over my body, and I’m going to worry about some guy flashing a message that says I’ve got 30 seconds?” he quipped in typical Jimmy V fashion.

The heart of his speech was when he talked about life and announced the formation of the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research.

“To me, there are three things we all should do every day,” he said. “Number one is laugh. You should laugh every day. Number two is to think. You should spend some time in thought. And number three is you should have your emotions moved to tears — could be happiness or joy.

“But think about it. If you laugh, you think and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that (for) seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.”

He emphasized being mindful of where you started, where you are, and where you’re going to be, learning from the past, being fully in the present moment, and having a vision for the future.

“I think you have to have an enthusiasm for life, you have to have a dream, a goal, and you have to be willing to work for it,” he said. “I look at where I am now and know what I want to do. What I would like to be able to do is to spend whatever time I have left and to give maybe some hope to others.”

Since its founding in 1993 with significant help from ESPN, the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research has been doing exactly that, giving hope to cancer patients and their loved ones by “funding the best and brightest scientists and over $310 million granted to breakthrough cancer research.”

The foundation’s website reports the progress Jim Valvano envisioned is happening: “The cancer death rate in the United States is down 33 percent since 1991. And cancer research has saved lives. There are 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S. today. That number is expected to rise to 22.5 million by 2032.”

The courage and humanitarian award that was presented to Valvano in 1993 honors tennis legend Arthur Ashe, the first African American male to win a Grand Slam tournament. Like Valvano, Ashe was an accomplished sports figure who proved to be inspirational and effective in making the world a better place.

The 1968 U.S. Open champion, Ashe won two additional Grand Slams during his career, the 1970 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1975 where he beat the favored Jimmy Connors. Co-founder of the Association of Tennis Professionals, Ashe played for the U.S. Davis Cup team for 10 years and won three championships. He retired from tennis in 1980 due to heart issues and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985.

Ashe used his tennis celebrity to speak out and influence social justice and equality, including the campaign to end apartheid in South Africa, efforts to achieve acceptance of people everywhere, and advising parents to encourage their children intellectually and prepare them to be successful in areas other than sports and entertainment.

He contracted HIV believed to be from a tainted blood transfusion following heart surgery and passed away at the young age of 49 from complications of AIDS in February 1993. Like Coach Valvano, Ashe turned his attention to increasing education and awareness of the disease that killed him.

It was fitting that just months after Ashe’s death the award named for him and recognizing courage and humanitarianism was presented to Jim Valvano. Jimmy V’s mantra, “Don’t give up, don’t ever give up,” also describes the dignity, integrity, courage and commitment of Arthur Ashe.

If so inclined, visit v.org or arthurashe.ucla.edu for more information about these two giants of our time and how you can help their causes.

And always remember to never give up no matter what challenges you face. Don’t ever give up.

David A. Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of A Good Cup of Coffee … Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.