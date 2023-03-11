PIAA basketball roundup: Lake-Lehman girls roll past Pen Argyl in state opener

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lake-Lehman took control in the second half Saturday night on the way to a 62-35 victory over Pen Argyl in a PIAA Class 3A girls basketball first-round game.

District 2 third seed Lehman (24-5) will play District 3 runner-up Columbia (24-4) in the second round on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

The Black Knights outscored District 11 champ Pen Argyl 38-19 after halftime. Brenna Hunt led a 19-point outburst in the third quarter by scoring 10 of her game-high 23 points. Ella Wilson finished with 12 and Hailey Kline added 11.

Pen Argyl all-time leading scorer Jillian Morro finished with 15.

Mt. Carmel Area 46, Holy Redeemer 36

The Royals jumped out to an early lead on the road before the host Red Tornadoes took over in the second quarter en route to a win in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A bracket.

Jillian DelBalso scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the first half as Holy Redeemer led 13-7 after the first quarter. Megan Albrecht added 10.

Alyssa Reisinger scored 17 points for District 4 champ Mt. Carmel (26-2), which will face District 12 runner-up West Catholic on Tuesday.

Redeemer finished the season 17-12 and was the second-place finisher in District 2.

Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39

Wyoming Area started out slowly in its first trip to the PIAA girls basketball playoffs. The result was a first-round exit.

Jersey Shore used a big game from standout Peyton Dincher to defeat Wyoming Area in a Class 4A game.

District 2 runner-up Wyoming Area concluded its season at 13-11. District 4 runner-up Jersey Shore improved to 20-7, winning its first state playoff game since 2001.

Dincher scored eight of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as Jersey Shore took a 12-5 lead. She had just one more field goal the rest of the game but added six second-half points from the foul line.

Morgan Janeski, who scored her 1,000th point this season, ended her Wyoming Area career by scoring 11 points. Jocelyn Williams added nine.

Jersey Shore will face D12 champion Lansdale Catholic in the second round Wednesday.

Montrose 46, Northwest 28

Northwest’s season came to an end with a PIAA Class 2A loss to District 2 champion Montrose.

Morgan Hermanofski scored 13 for Northwest. Karsyn Miner had nine and Charleigh Miner added six.

Hayley Pompey and Mia Snyder had 14 each for Montrose.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke Area 39

Nanticoke Area took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on as Bethlehem Catholic rallied for a Class 4A first-round victory.

District 2 third seed Nanticoke Area ended its season at 17-10. D11 runner-up Becahi (18-6) will play D12 champion Neumann-Goretti (23-3) in the second round Tuesday.

Nanticoke Area led 10-1 after the first quarter as Jaidyn Johnson scored eight of his 14 points. Becahi cut the deficit to 18-13 at the half and 26-23 entering the fourth quarter.

The Golden Hawks outscored Nanticoke Area 20-13 over the final eight minutes, with Marcus Drysdale scoring eight of his game-high 18 points and Alex Cercado scoring seven of 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Ibn Jordan-Thomas scored 14 for Nanticoke Area. Gavin Turak had nine.

Mahanoy Area 63, Northwest 52

Jace Yedsena scored a game-high 25 points and the host Golden Bears steadily built a lead to knock out the Rangers in a PIAA Class 2A tournament first round matchup.

Chris Cuff added 11 points for the District 11 champs in the win. Landon Hufford led Northwest with 20 points and Tayler Yaple followed with 17.

The Rangers were the third seed out of District 4.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 16, Montclair 9

Michelle Torzilli scored nine goals to tie a school record as the Cougars picked up a non-conference win on the road.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Lake-Lehman 62, Pen Argyl 35

LAKE-LEHMAN (62) — Chipego 0 1-2 2, Biscotto 0 0-0 0, Kline 3 5-6 11, Hunt 11 1-1 23, Wilson 4 2-4 12, Keefe 1 2-2 4, Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Battin 0 0-0 0, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Makarewicz 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-15 62.

PEN ARGYL (35) — Marshall 0 1-2 1, Albanese 1 0-0 2, Wallbillich 4 0-0 9, O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Vargo 2 0-0 5, Antonioli 0 0-0 0, Morro 7 1-4 15, Kotulka 1 1-2 3, Maggipinto 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 35

Lake-Lehman`13`10`19`18 — 62

Pen Argyl`3`14`9`9 — 35

Three-point goals — LL 2 (Wilson 2). PA 3 (Wallbillich, Vargo, Kotulka).

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Mt. Carmel Area 46, Holy Redeemer 36

HOLY REDEEMER (36) — Albrecht 4 1-2 10, Kroptavich 1 1-2 4, Racicky 0 0-0 0, Ashton 1 0-0 2, DelBalso 4 2-3 11, Boylan 1 1-1 3, Corridoni 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 5-8 36.

MT. CARMEL AREA (46) — Chapman 2 4-10 10, Pizzoli 2 6-13 11, R. Witkoski 1 0-0 3, K. Witkoski 2 0-2 5, Reisinger 6 5-8 17, Reed 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 15-35 46.

Holy Redeemer`13`5`10`8 — 36

Mt. Carmel Area`7`14`13`12 — 46

Three-point goals — HR 3 (Albrecht, Kroptavich, DelBalso); MCA 5 (Chapman 2, Pizzoli, R. Witkoski, K. Witkoski)

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming Area 39

WYOMING AREA (39) — Allen 2 2-5 6, Kranson 1 3-6 5, Rome 0 2-2 2, Williams 4 1-2 9, Janeski 4 2-2 11, Wisnewski 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 10-17 39.

JERSEY SHORE (52) — Dincher 8 6-8 25, Stover 0 0-0 0, Herritt 0 0-0 0, Schall 1 2-2 5, McCracken 5 3-4 13, Shemony 3 0-0 6, Lorson 1 0-0 3, Stellfox 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-14 52.

Wyoming Area`5`12`12`10 — 39

Jersey Shore`12`13`13`14 — 52

Three-point goals — WA 1 (Janeski). JS 5 (Dincher 3, Schall, Lorson).

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Montrose 46, Northwest 28

NORTHWEST (28) — M. Hermanofski 5 0-0 13, C. Miner 2 1-3 6, K. Miner 4 0-2 9, Noss 0 0-0 0, Bowman 0 0-0 0, A. Hermanofski 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-5 28.

MONTROSE (46) — Keihl 2 0-2 4, Pompey 7 0-0 14, Mi. Snyder 3 7-8 14, My. Snyder 1 4-6 6, Adams 0 2-4 2, Dalton 3 0-0 6, Aukema 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Gurn 0 0-0 0, Dorval 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-20 46.

Northwest`8`7`2`11 — 28

Montrose`12`12`11`11 — 46

Three-point goals — NW 5 (M. Hermanofski 3, C. Miner, K. Miner); MON 1 (Mi. Snyder)

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 4A First Round

Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke Area 39

NANTICOKE AREA (39) — Butczynski 0 2-4 2, Collins 0 0-0 0, Turak 2 5-6 9, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florian 0 0-0 0, Mullery 0 0-0 0, Johnson 6 0-2 14, Jordan-Thomas 7 0-0 14. Totals 15 7-12 39.

BETH. CATHOLIC (43) — Rompilla 0 0-0 0, Mullaney 0 0-1 0, Cercado 4 0-3 10, Jo.Benka-Coker 1 1-3 3, Brown 2 0-1 4, Rowan 0 0-2 0, J.Bonka-Coker 0 0-0 0, Holmes 3 1-2 7, Drysdale 4 7-12 16, Wichenheiser 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 9-24 43.

Nanticoke Area`10`8`8`13 — 39

Beth. Catholic`1`12`10`20 — 43

Three-point goals — NA 2 (Johnson).BC 4 (Cercado 2, Drysdale, Wichenheiser).

PIAA Class 2A First Round

Mahanoy Area 63, Northwest 52

NORTHWEST (52) — Yaple 6 2-3 17, Hufford 8 2-4 20, J.Miner 2 1-2 7, O’Day 2 0-0 4, Pierontoni 0 0-0 0, Foley 0 0-0 0, Crawford 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-9 52.

MAHANOY AREA (63) — Yedsema 10 2-4 25, Cuff 5 0-0 11, Zavada 0 9-14 9, Manley 1 0-0 3, Alansky 2 4-5 8, Styka 2 2-2 7, McGroarty 0 0-0 0, Frye 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-25 63.

Northwest`9`14`12`17 — 52

Mahanoy Area`13`17`14`19 — 63

Three-point goals — NWT 7 (Yaple 3, Hufford 2, J.Miner 2). MA 6 (Yedsema 3, Cuff, Manley, Styka).

Rachel Shook added four goals and two assists.