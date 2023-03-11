Open in App
Utica, NY
Times Leader

Utica uses late surge to hand WBS Penguins third straight loss

By Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins,

5 days ago
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Utica Comets 4-1 on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-26-4-5) was locked in a 1-1 score for most of the evening, but surrendered three goals in six minutes during the third period to fall behind.

The two teams traded goals from defensemen early in the first period. Utica struck first with a sneaky release from Šimon Nemec at 2:37, but Penguins captain Taylor Fedun responded 69 seconds later.

The game remained at a 1-1 stalemate through the first and second intermissions thanks in large part to both clubs’ penalty kills. Utica stymied Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s white-hot power play twice in the first period, followed by three straight successful kills by the Penguins in the second period.

Determined to break the deadlock, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton raced up ice midway through the third period on a three-on-one rush. After some quick, give-and-go passing between Drake Caggiula and Sam Houde, Comets goalie Isaac Poulter reached across his crease and denied Caggiula on what appeared to be a sure goal.

Shortly after Poulter’s jaw-dropping save, Brian Halonen put Utica back ahead at 12:37 of the final frame. Graeme Clarke took advantage of a defensive-zone turnover and buried an unassisted goal three and a half minutes later, making it 3-1.

Joe Gambardella sealed the Comets’ win on an empty-netter with 1:15 left to play.

Poulter finished with 24 saves, while Penguins netminder Taylor Gauthier turned away 25 of 28 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its four-game homestand on Friday against the Rochester Americans. Rochester’s only visit to Northeast Pennsylvania is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena.

