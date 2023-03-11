On the Oscars red carpet tonight? No one... it's beige: Stars to step onto champagne-coloured carpet

It is synonymous with Oscars glitz and glamour. But tonight, Hollywood’s greatest stars will no longer be stepping on to the traditional red carpet as they arrive at Tinseltown’s biggest event of the year.

Instead, for the first time since 1961, the famous ‘Academy Red’ carpet will be replaced by a champagne-coloured one.

Organisers say the 900ft-long pale beige carpet – surrounded by orange curtains to shield stars from possible rain showers – is designed to ‘add sophistication’ to the event.

Host Jimmy Kimmel , referring to last year’s ‘slap’ incident, when Will Smith hit host Chris Rock , joked: ‘I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed.’

Oscar producers say they want the colour scheme to be ‘mellow’. Consultant Lisa Love said it ‘was inspired by watching the sunset on a white sand beach with a glass of champagne in hand, evoking calm and peacefulness.’

But others disagree, with one Academy member telling The Mail on Sunday: ‘Why do they have to mess with everything? We’ve had a red carpet for six decades. It’s part of the glamour. Beige is boring.’ Tonight’s Oscars is expected to be dominated by the quirky time-warp comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been nominated for 11 awards.

Star Michelle Yeoh is tipped to win the Best Actress Oscar, beating Cate Blanchett (Tár) and Britain’s Andrea Riseborough, who became embroiled in controversy after A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore launched a campaign to get her nominated for the gritty drama To Leslie.

The film, about an alcoholic mother, took just £22,000 at the box office and Riseborough’s Best Actress nod was branded racist by some as she beat black actresses including Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler for the nomination.

Scottish triathlete Lesley Paterson, who spent 16 years ploughing all her money into getting the German-language war film All Quiet On The Western Front made, is favourite to take home the Best Foreign Film Oscar.

Paterson told the MoS: ‘I don’t drink alcohol, so if I win I’m planning to celebrate with hot chocolate.’

She added: ‘If I do win, the first person I’m going to call is my mum in Stirling.’

Northumberland-born writer and illustrator Charlie Mackesy is favourite to win the award for Best Animated Short Film for The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse.

Bill Nighy (Living) will compete for Best Actor against favourite Austin Butler (Elvis), with Ireland’s Colin Farrell (The Banshees Of Inisherin) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun) also nominated.

Irish actress Kerry Condon, for The Banshees Of Inisherin, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a category that includes Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan, who gave up acting for 20 years before his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, is expected to win Best Supporting Actor against Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (The Banshees Of Inisherin).

One Academy member said: ‘We’ve had the year of the women, we’ve had the year of the black stars. It is time to recognise the impact Asian stars and filmmakers have had on Hollywood.’

The Best Picture and Best Director Oscars are tipped to go to Everything Everywhere All At Once.