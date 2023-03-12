Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Woman leaves fake ID at SW Houston car dealership before never returning from test drive, owner says

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OkmPE_0lFxRmJV00

A $14,000 car from a small southwest Houston dealership was not returned after a customer did not come back from a test drive, the owner tells ABC13.

"She said I'll go for 10 minutes to test drive, but one hour, two hours, she never showed up, she never came back," Ahmad Hallal, the owner, said.

The woman first came to the car lot two weeks ago, test-drove a Chevrolet Impala, and said she would return once her tax return came in, Hallal said.

SEE ALSO: Woman's BMW totaled after brake shop employee involved in wreck during test drive

One week later, she came back for the 2014 Impala.

"She said, 'I like this car. Can I test drive it?'" I told her, "OK, and I took the driver's license and a phone number," he said.

After 20 to 30 minutes, Hallal said he knew that the lady and the car were not coming back, he tells ABC13.

He called the number she left but didn't get an answer, so he called the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who came out to his lot and discovered something.

As Hallal showed the Louisiana ID the woman had left behind, deputies realized that is was fake.

"I feel bad. It's not a cheap car. Now we've lost $14 thousand," Hallal said.

The car dealership owner said he keeps his fingers crossed that the woman will be caught and the car returned.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman pretends to be Door Dash delivery driver while suspects try to break into back of Spring house
Spring, TX17 hours ago
Woman found stabbed to death outside burned down tire business in Gulfgate area, police say
Houston, TX22 hours ago
Woman gets 4 years probation after child falls out of moving SUV in SW Houston
Houston, TX19 hours ago
17-year-old charged with capital murder in death of grandmother shot during Memorial-area carjacking
Houston, TX43 minutes ago
Shooting near store in Acres Homes leaves man hospitalized, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texas 5-Year-Old Slammed To The Ground And Punched By Man During Crawfish Boil
League City, TX22 hours ago
HPD investigating shooting that injured 1 person in NW Houston on Easter Street
Houston, TX1 day ago
2 men found dead in Houston house after report of shooting on Weston Street
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Man's body found inside parked vehicle in northwest Houston, homicide detectives say
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Body Found In Houston Business
Houston, TX1 day ago
Make it make sense: Texas mother being investigated by child protective services, DFPS worker refuses to tell her why
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Houston man sentenced 30 years for crash that killed 19-year-old during 2019 police chase
Houston, TX1 day ago
Houston police investigating man found dead at Washington Ave. self storage facility
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Woman left paralyzed after robber body slammed her to the ground, suspect still wanted
Houston, TX2 days ago
Man stabbed and killed during altercation in southwest Houston, police say
Houston, TX1 day ago
Woman found stabbed to death in Houston on Telephone Road
Houston, TX1 day ago
Gunmen open fire on alleged targeted car with man, young child inside in Texas City, police said
Texas City, TX1 day ago
Person crossing I-45 HOV lane hit and killed by First Class Tours bus, METRO police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Nhung Truong GoFundMe Raises $70k for Paralyzed Woman Body Slammed by Thief
Houston, TX1 day ago
All workers safe after PEMEX fire reported in Deer Park facility, officials say
Deer Park, TX21 hours ago
5 arrested, multiple guns and drugs recovered after chase through Montgomery County, Pct. 4 deputies say
Houston, TX2 days ago
CAUGHT ON CAM: Suspect wanted after violent jugging robbery on the westside of Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Teacher says city of Houston didn't notify her that auction home would be demolished
Houston, TX1 day ago
Longview company facing suit in employee's death
Longview, TX4 hours ago
Girl, 3, kills her sister, 4, in accidental shooting at Texas home, sheriff says
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy