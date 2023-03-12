Woman leaves fake ID at SW Houston car dealership before never returning from test drive, owner says

A $14,000 car from a small southwest Houston dealership was not returned after a customer did not come back from a test drive, the owner tells ABC13.

"She said I'll go for 10 minutes to test drive, but one hour, two hours, she never showed up, she never came back," Ahmad Hallal, the owner, said.

The woman first came to the car lot two weeks ago, test-drove a Chevrolet Impala, and said she would return once her tax return came in, Hallal said.

One week later, she came back for the 2014 Impala.

"She said, 'I like this car. Can I test drive it?'" I told her, "OK, and I took the driver's license and a phone number," he said.

After 20 to 30 minutes, Hallal said he knew that the lady and the car were not coming back, he tells ABC13.

He called the number she left but didn't get an answer, so he called the Harris County Sheriff's Office, who came out to his lot and discovered something.

As Hallal showed the Louisiana ID the woman had left behind, deputies realized that is was fake.

"I feel bad. It's not a cheap car. Now we've lost $14 thousand," Hallal said.

The car dealership owner said he keeps his fingers crossed that the woman will be caught and the car returned.