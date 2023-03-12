Open in App
Morristown, NJ
Morristown Gets Into the Irish Spirit with its Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

By Jacob Levy,

5 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Despite an uncertain forecast, the weather remained clear for the annual Morris County St. Patrick's Day Parade.  The overnight snowfall melted during the morning allowing the highly anticipated parade to proceed as scheduled.

The streets were filled with enthusiastic spectators who eagerly watched the festivities. Over 4,000 marchers including Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty, Morris Township Mayor Mark Gyorfy, Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill and NJ State Senator Anthony Bucco as well as almost two dozen bands made their way down South Street, around Morristown Green, and ended at Morristown High School.

Ryan Dawson served as grand marshal for this year's parade. Dawson currently serves as the Finance Committee Chairman for Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Morris County, which raises over $100,000 for the parade each year.

The parade was preceded by live performances from a variety of groups including the Celtic Rebels Band, the Thomas Jefferson/Sussex Schools Band, and a performance of Cinderella from the Morristown High School Theater Department.

St. Patrick’s Day was first celebrated in Morristown in 1780 in recognition of the numerous Irish militiamen that encompassed George Washington’s forces. Since then, the parade has only grown in popularity with more and more participants and spectators joining in the festivities each year.

