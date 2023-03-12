Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
The Associated Press

D-backs, OF Corbin Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

By DAVID BRANDT,

5 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed on Saturday to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season.

The D-backs announced the length of the deal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract confirmed the financial terms. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose those details.

The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball’s top prospects and among the betting favorites — according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to win NL Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

The Diamondbacks aren’t historically a big-spending team but were willing to pay to make Carroll a franchise cornerstone. The soft-spoken speedster is a Seattle native.

He’s part of a young core of D-backs players, including outfielders Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, catcher Gabriel Moreno and pitchers Brandon Pfaadt, Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry. Arizona finished with a 74-88 record last season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

