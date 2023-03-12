Open in App
Bernards, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Police to Address Protecting the Public at March Program

By TAP Into Basking Ridge,

5 days ago

BERNARDS TWP., NJ _ Officers of the Bernards Township Police Department will share how they protect the community, and also provide tips on how residents can protect themselves and their property, at a presentation coming up this month.

The public program is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at Bernards Township municipal building at 1 Collyer Lane in Basking Ridge.

Bernards Police Chief Jon Burger and township detectives Tracy Baldassare and Phil Jasina are scheduled speakers.

Attendees will hear about how to protect themselves against vehicle thefts, money scams, (especially targeting older adults), burglaries and residential security, according to the township. There will be a question and answer period.

Township officials said the program will help residents understand why Bernards Township is the eighth safest town in New Jersey.

The presentation is part of the Bernards Township Committee speaker series on topics that are important to township residents.

