When people learn that I work at TheStreet, they invariably want my opinion on either cryptocurrency or a stock that I've never heard of. Few people ever ask about any of the many publicly traded companies that have giant names. Or, to explain it more directly, instead of asking for my thoughts on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report or Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report, people usually want to know about some obscure penny stock that might sell some part to Tesla in the theoretical future.