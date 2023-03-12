Hamilton College Students from Ridgewood Named to Dean's List

CLINTON, NY - The following local residents were named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2022 fall semester:

Elizabeth Gaillard, a senior majoring in neuroscience and a graduate of Ridgewood High School.

Talia Rosen, a senior majoring in art and a graduate of Ridgewood High School.

Andrew Swanson, a sophomore and a graduate of Ridgewood High School.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

