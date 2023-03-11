Open in App
Courtland Sutton's tweet seemingly confirms trade talks

By Jon Heath,

5 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton seemingly confirmed that he’s on the trade block on Friday evening when he tweeted “I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated.”

Sutton, 27, signed a four-year $60.8 million contract with the Broncos in 2021. After totaling 64 receptions for 829 yards and two touchdowns last season, Sutton is set to have a cap hit north of $18 million this season.

If Denver trades Sutton, the team would create $11,475,000 in “dead money” this year with a net cap savings of $6,791,176, according to OverTheCap.com. In addition to creating more cap space, the team could also land more picks for the NFL draft (they currently only hold five picks).

The Broncos were expected to attempt to create additional salary cap space this offseason with several cap casualties and perhaps a few restructured contracts. The cap cuts started on Friday when Denver released three players to create more than $26.5 million in additional cap space.

So far, the Broncos have not restructured any contracts, but they might be trying. Converting part of Sutton’s contract to a signing bonus could save the team more than $8.6 million in cap space this year. Sutton would end up being paid the same amount in that scenario so that’s probably not what’s bothering him.

Instead, the receiver likely knows that Denver is listening to trade offers. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Friday evening that the Broncos have received calls about both Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Russini pointed out that Denver is “not shopping them,” but they are listening to offers. Regardless of whether or not the Broncos are “shopping” him, Sutton likely knows the team is listening to offers, which presumably prompted Friday’s tweet.

This saga seems to be just beginning.

