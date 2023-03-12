Broncos did not attend Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout in Arizona

Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout for NFL teams in Arizona on Friday ahead of the start of NFL free agency next week.

Beckham, 30, is eligible to sign now because he’s been a free agent since last year. The veteran receiver tore his ACL during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl win in 2021 and he did not recover until late in the 2022 season.

No teams signed OBJ last year and he aimed to prove at Friday’s workout that he is completely healthy and ready to go for the 2023 season. At least 11 teams attended the workout, according to CBS Sports, but the Denver Broncos were not among them.

Brandon Krisztal of KOA Radio confirmed on Friday evening that the Broncos did not have any scouts or personnel staff at the workout.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler, hauled in 44 receptions for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, splitting time between the Cleveland Browns (six games) and Rams (eight games). In the playoffs, he totaled 25 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns, including a score in the Super Bowl.

Denver could be in the market for a receiver this year (Courtland Sutton might be a trade candidate), but the Broncos do not appear to be interested in OBJ.