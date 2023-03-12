Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: More rain, snow to move into our area as weekend concludes

By Kristin Emery,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuHKD_0lFuVCaS00

Evening Weather Forecast 3.11 03:56

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Cloudy skies linger tonight and to start Sunday with lows in the upper-20s.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: A round of rain and snow showers move in Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhTE4_0lFuVCaS00
KDKA Weather Center

A round of snow showers and a touch of freezing rain will swing by to our south early Sunday, bringing a winter weather advisory for eastern Preston and Tucker Counties in W.Va., where roads could be slick. Those snow showers stick around off and on later Sunday into Monday and Somerset, Garrett, and Tucker Counties could pick up a couple of inches of snow through Tuesday morning.

The cooler weather and wintry weather will leave rain/snow showers off and on for the rest of our region through Tuesday.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s by afternoon each day and into the 50s Thursday, ending with a 60-degree day for St. Patrick's Day on Friday!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k83S5_0lFuVCaS00
7-day forecast: March 12, 2023. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures continue their climb on Thursday
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start to rise Wednesday
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Snow and freezing rain make for First Alert Weather Day
Pittsburgh, PA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsburgh Regional Transit riders reporting late or no-show buses
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Harrisburg man identified as body found along Pittsburgh riverbank
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Cranberry Township hosting a hard to recycle event this weekend
Cranberry Township, PA16 hours ago
Pittsburgh Regional transit to implement new rider-friendly bus stop signs
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Pennsylvania: Snow accumulations to cause slippery road conditions
State College, PA6 days ago
Body found near Ohio River last year identified
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
New alert system coming to Tarentum, Brackenridge and Harrison
Brackenridge, PA23 hours ago
Car flips over on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Plans for new Chipotle Mexican Grill at Pittsburgh Mills moves forward
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Allegheny County police return to patrols in Downtown Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Smithfield Shelter staying open as county tries to move occupants into permanent housing
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Aldi store in Pittsburgh area is closing in March 2023
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Goodwill of Southwestern Pa. opens new express donation center near West Liberty Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
No Injuries In Cranberry Rollover Crash
Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
Pittsburgh police locate missing 12-year-old girl
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
After massive fire, Elizabeth Forward students could return in April
Elizabeth, PA22 hours ago
Emergency injunction shuts down Sails Inn in Uniontown after deadly double shooting
Uniontown, PA8 hours ago
No injuries reported after flames seen shooting from roof of duplex in Turtle Creek
Turtle Creek, PA17 hours ago
M@C Discount brings low-cost goods in by the truckload in Western PA
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Two people extracted after crash on Ohio State Route 7
Steubenville, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy