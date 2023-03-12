Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
CBS Denver

Denver teens want the community to come together to keep youth safe

By Michael Abeyta,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOBxh_0lFuM0Bk00

Denver teens want the community to come together to keep youth safe 02:16

Saturday morning there was a public meeting a Manual High School in Denver to discuss gun violence and school safety. It wasn't very well attended by community members and a group of students who were there say that is part of the problem.

"Everyone decides yes let's talk about it but no one shows up," said student, Yamilette Bravo.

She is a member of the Denver Teen Empowerment Program and says they are a generation that has grown up with the threat of gun violence. They say they feel cheated out of their childhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxsrE_0lFuM0Bk00
Community members meet at Manual High School to discuss school safety and gun violence. CBS

"A 13-year-old shouldn't be saying save my generation. A 16-year-old shouldn't be having two friends who got shot," Bravo said.

Yamilette knows how it feels to lose someone to gun violence all too well as two of her friends were shot on two different occasions. One survived but the other was killed at the Denver skatepark nearly one year ago. She says his death shook her.

"Honestly when I saw it I don't know what to feel because the last message we have sent to each other was to take care," Bravo said.

Now she and the Denver Teen Empowerment Program are speaking out and they say it's time the community listens.

"We need to save our future leaders because we are the future," Bravo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijqmo_0lFuM0Bk00
Members of Denver Teen Empowerment Program listen to a speaker at a community meeting on school safety and gun violence. CBS

They want the community to take action like contacting their lawmaker, peaceful protests or signing petitions. They also think possibly putting police back in schools may be a good idea.

"Not officer so and so, but instead having more of a close bond with them so our students feel comfortable as well," Bravo said.

While those students were grateful that officials like the Denver Police Chief and Denver Public Schools representatives did show up to the meeting, they say it's going to take a whole community to end gun violence.

"It's an issue but that just because it's an issue doesn't mean it can be solved," Bravo said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Denver continues serving migrants as concern grows for what's coming
Denver, CO7 hours ago
City of Denver gives bison to tribal nations
Denver, CO1 day ago
Violence in Aurora making one family leave
Aurora, CO3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brighton schools shaken by shooting
Brighton, CO21 hours ago
Coming Up: Community Conversation about the Marshall Fire
Superior, CO1 hour ago
APD invites public to training academy as hiring struggles continue
Aurora, CO21 hours ago
Powerful presentation about Tulsa Black Massacre comes to Denver
Tulsa, OK20 hours ago
Loveland Police Chief discusses rebuilding the community's trust
Loveland, CO1 day ago
Family of slain teen speaks out after violent weekend in Denver metro
Denver, CO2 days ago
Colorado Christian University launches program in effort to prevent mass violence
Lakewood, CO1 hour ago
Human waste, 633 pounds of propane, 2 tons of trash found in Denver encampment
Denver, CO1 day ago
12 shot in 7 separate shootings in metro over weekend
Denver, CO3 days ago
Community reacts to positive case of tuberculosis at high school
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver mayoral candidate drops out of the race, endorses opponent
Denver, CO7 hours ago
Monday night Denver shooting turns deadly
Denver, CO2 days ago
Driver, passenger shot while turning onto Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO2 days ago
Lakewood man's RV stolen along with retirement dreams
Lakewood, CO8 hours ago
18-year-old shot after alleged road rage incident
Denver, CO3 days ago
Newly opened Basketball Social House in Centennial is the place to be during March Madness
Centennial, CO5 hours ago
Boulder man arrested in Alaska for 2006 cold case murder
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Denver jury convicts Donald Gonzales for 2021 homicide
Denver, CO3 days ago
New penalties for driving with expired tags, out of state plates
Denver, CO3 days ago
Pharmacy owner explains robbery precautions after armed thief was sentenced
Denver, CO1 day ago
Brighton water restrictions aim to reduce water usage by 20% this summer
Brighton, CO2 days ago
1 person injured, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Brighton
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Highlands Ranch pair arrested after booby trap set up outside home
Highlands Ranch, CO4 hours ago
Fines for speeding in Northglenn may soon cost drivers twice as much
Northglenn, CO7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy