Three shot, suspect wanted in Wilkes-Barre Friday night shooting

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect the current status of the suspect.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they say shot three people in Wilkes-Barre Friday night.

Officials said the Wilkes-Barre City Police and Fire Department were called to a shooting with multiple victims at 75 Kado Street in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre around 8:00 p.m.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers arrived on the scene and found three men with gunshot wounds. The three victims were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victims and the suspect who drew a firearm and began shooting at the three men.

After the shooting, investigators said the suspect fled the scene. Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joe Coffay said the suspect is not in custody and is still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as the latest information becomes available.

