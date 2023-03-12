Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid ‘Were Hanging Out Together All Night’ at Oscars Weekend Party: ‘Never Left Each Other’s Side’

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Friendly exes. Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spent time together at an Oscars Weekend party in Los Angeles on Friday, March 10.

"Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night," an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly . "There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side."

The actor, 48, and model, 27, were both at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva ’s Annual Pre-Oscar Party at a private estate in Bel Air. Guests were served Celosa Tequila cocktails and enjoyed a surprise performance by Lil Uzi Vert . Partygoers included Baz Luhrmann , Wiz Khalifa , James Franco , Robin Thicke , Eiza Gonzlez , Tyga and Tobey Maguire .

DiCaprio and Maguire, 47, are longtime pals and spent much of the evening together while keeping a low profile. "Tobey hung out with Leo and Leo hung out with Gigi," the insider tells Us , noting that "Leo was only flirting with Gigi and only had eyes for her."

In February, Us confirmed that Hadid and the Titanic star were no longer dating . “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them,” a second source explained at the time.

Another insider explained that their fling was “ never that serious ,” partly due to their hectic schedules. “They both have incredibly busy careers and lives, and although they tried to make time for each other, it really wasn’t enough to make things work,” the source explained. “Gigi has no hard feelings toward Leo and she thinks he’s an incredible guy. Their timing just couldn’t align, and they’ve decided to go their separate ways.”

The exes haven't been avoiding each other since their split. They were both spotted at a February 23 event in Italy for British Vogue ’s Edward Enninful .

“Gigi and Leo aren’t dating and they just happened to both be attending their mutual friends’ birthday party,” another insider told Us at the time. “There’s nothing going on between them and it’s strictly platonic at this point.”

The Next in Fashion cohost and the Oscar winner "run in similar circles of friends" and expect to see each other now and then.\

Hadid was first linked to DiCaprio in September 2022 when they were spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. The sighting came one month after Us confirmed that DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits after four years together.

Hadid, for her part, was previously in a long-term relationship with Zayn Malik . The pair welcomed daughter Khai, now 2, in September 2020 and dated off and on for five years before breaking up for good in October 2021.

Reporting by Andrea Simpson