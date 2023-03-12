5 oldest Oscar winners, including Anthony Hopkins

Plenty of people in Hollywood have proven that age is just a number at the Academy Awards.

There have been a good number of folks to win an Oscar into their elderly years, just as there have been folks to win an Oscar in their teens.

At the 95th Academy Awards, legendary 90-year-old composer John Williams could become the oldest person to ever win an Oscar for his score for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

At the moment, there are two people who won Oscars at 89 who are tied for being the oldest people to take home the gold. Who else is on the list?

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

At 89 years old, James Ivory became the oldest man to ever win an Academy Award.

He won Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Call Me By Your Name in 2018 and made history in the process.

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

In 2021, the 89-year-old Ann Roth tied Ivory in the overall age category and became the oldest woman to ever win an Academy Award.

She won in the Best Costume Design Category for her work on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight

At 87, the late, legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone finally won his first outright Academy Award in 2016 for his work on Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Morricone was given an honorary Oscar in 2007 for his overwhelming filmography that includes The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

In 2021, an 83-year-old Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest person to ever win an acting Oscar for his performance in The Father.

Hopkins had already won once for his chilling performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

Christopher Plummer, Beginners

In 2012, late, great Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in the film Beginners at the age of 82.

Until Hopkins won in 2021, he was the oldest person to ever win an acting Oscar.