Brendan Fraser's awards history at the Oscars

By Cory Woodroof,

5 days ago
Brendan Fraser has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors.

On Sunday, Fraser could complete his stellar comeback and win a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

However, would this be Fraser’s first time walking across the Oscars stage, or has he been here before?

The Mummy and George of the Jungle star has never been nominated for an Academy Award, although he won a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award for his performance in 2005’s Crash.

Fraser has raked in the accolades this year for The Whale, winning the SAG award for Best Actor among other honors.

Could Fraser take home an Oscar next? It’d be the biggest award of his rejuvenated career. He’s primarily competing with Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis, which earned Butler a BAFTA and Golden Globe.

Time will tell if Fraser will be the next Best Actor winner, following 2022’s Will Smith (King Richard) and 2021’s Sir Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

