Angela Bassett's awards history at the Oscars

Angela Bassett has spent much of her career turning in beloved performances across film and television.

Could an Academy Award be next?

Bassett is nominated for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and could take home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

After being nominated in Best Actress for playing music legend Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It, Bassett could take home her first Academy Award during Sunday’s broadcast.

Bassett has won two Golden Globes in her career for What’s Love Got to Do with It and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She won a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award for Black Panther in 2019.

She’s also been nominated for a host of Emmys and a BAFTA award.

Bassett winning an Oscar would also make her the first person to ever win an Academy Award for acting in a Marvel movie. Lots of history could be made if Bassett wins the gold on Sunday.