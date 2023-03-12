Lakers News: LeBron James Desperate To Return Before Regular Season Concludes

Despite the Lakers going 4-2 in James' absence (as of this writing), the future Hall of Famer is still aiming to rejoin the group before they hopefully enter the playoffs. He understands it is an entire new group and chemistry must still be built if they hope to defy all odds and reach the promised land.
ESPN'S Brian Windhorst shared some insight and revealed that his sources have told him that James is working day and night to get his foot healthy before the postseason rolls around.
"From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he can possibly get from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season," said Windhorst.
Comments / 0