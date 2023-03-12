Lakers News: LeBron James Desperate To Return Before Regular Season Concludes

The King is doing everything in his power to rejoin a thriving Lakers squad.

Your Los Angeles Lakers have really been finding out what they're made of following a successful trade deadline. With All-Star small forward LeBron James going down with a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks and D'Angelo Russell being sidelined with an ankle sprain against the Golden State Warriors, other players have had to step up big time without their two primary ball-handlers.

Superstar Anthony Davis has returned to old habits, dominating on both ends of the floor and being the go-to guy for LA in James' absence. He's taken a few cat scratches here and there but the Brow is definitely doing everything in his power to stay on the court as the Lakers make a push for the playoffs.

Despite the Lakers going 4-2 in James' absence (as of this writing), the future Hall of Famer is still aiming to rejoin the group before they hopefully enter the playoffs. He understands it is an entire new group and chemistry must still be built if they hope to defy all odds and reach the promised land.

ESPN'S Brian Windhorst shared some insight and revealed that his sources have told him that James is working day and night to get his foot healthy before the postseason rolls around.

"From what I am told, LeBron is turning over every stone he can possibly get from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season," said Windhorst.

Lakers fans should be very pleased to hear this as they just received a mix of good and bad news. Russell is set to return to the team tonight against the Toronto Raptors while Mo Bamba is set to miss at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Time is not on LA's side right now so we are hoping all the dominos fall into place and they have a healthy squad to finish the regular season and potentially carry on into the playoffs.

