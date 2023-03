Kyle Hendricks threw a bullpen on Friday as he works his way back into the rotation of the Chicago Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs could use starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks back. Yes, they have a plethora of pitching depth options, but Hendricks brings a level of veteran leadership and experience with him that no other player on the roster possesses.

However, Hendricks is recovering from a capsular tear that caused him to miss the second half of the 2022 MLB season. At 33 years old, Hendricks is wanting to make sure that he works his way back from the injury in an intelligent manner.

No rushing.

It's why Hendricks will not make Opening Day as originally projected at the beginning of the spring.

But he is making strides to return to the mound as he threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Friday according to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports .

"It was just a regular pen, they just let me throw," Hendricks said. "Got my work in; finally got some pitches out of the stretch. Got that aspect going."

After a few more bullpen sessions, Hendricks could start in a Cactus League game depending on his continued progress.

