Here's Who Got the Line in Plainfield for the 2023 Primary Election

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Two city council seats are up for grabs this year in Plainfield, with Councilmen Sean McKenna and Barry Goode approaching the end of their terms. It was announced Saturday at the Plainfield Democratic City Committee meeting that three people approached Chairman Adrian O. Mapp about their interest in being an on the line candidate.

"As you know, there are two seats that are up this year — the First and Fourth Ward seat, as well as the Second Ward seat," the chairman said. "As I have done over the last two years, the process was open to everyone, and you all received an email outlining that process where interested individuals were encouraged to submit their letters of interest if they wanted to be considered."

Individuals who are interested in screening for consideration of the 2nd WARD COUNCIL SEAT or the 1st and 4th WARDS COUNCIL SEAT should submit a resume/bio and a statement indicating their interest. The Plainfield Democratic City Screening Committee is Joylette Mills-Ransome-Chair, Geraldine Smith, and Robin Bright.

"We did get only three letters of interest, one for the Second Ward from Dr. Darcella Sessomes," the chairman said, "and we got two letters of interest for the First and Fourth Ward seat, from Julienne Cherry and from incumbent Barry Goode."

The three individuals met with committee members, who then made a recommendation, Chairman Mapp said. "The committee has recommended that the candidates to be considered for placement on the line this year should be Dr. Darcella Sessomes and Julienne Cherry."

Cherry and Dr. Sessomes were given an opportunity to introduce themselves to committee members.

"Before I say my why, I'll tell you about who I am as a person," Cherry said, noting she and her husband looked for a home in Union County over ten years ago while she was pregnant with her son, who is now 10-years-old. She said she is a community advocate — calling herself a voice for the voiceless — who sits on the Plainfield Action Services committee and has sat on the Neighborhood House committee, too. She is also a team mom for the Plainfield Vikings.

"I think Plainfield, we have so much great promise. Plainfield is great, and I just want to be part of making Plainfield greater." She suggested greater communication and increased engagement with constituents.

Dr. Sessomes, who works in state government in Trenton, echoed what Cherry said, and noted she has been a resident of Plainfield since 1997 where she has engaged in a great amount of community service. She called herself a diehard Plainfield supporter, and said she has coached peewee soccer that she called her "heart and soul."

Dr. Sessomes said she is a community organizer who believes "in bringing coalitions and people together" and noted she is a big proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Petitions for those individuals who want to run for one of the two seats are due at 4 p.m. on March 27 in the city clerk's office, 515 Watchung Avenue.



