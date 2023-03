Friars starting pitcher proving to be tougher than most.

In most cases, a dropped, heavy weight on one's foot would cause a load of panic and fear around most teams. However, in the Padres' case, optimism was placed into Joe Musgrove's recovery since day one and he is already proving to be on a speedy return.

It feels like almost every day we have received good news that Musgrove had upped his intensity in workouts and videos even surfaced of him throwing balls to teammates and testing his landing comfort on the injured foot. Team manager Bob Melvin revealed that he has been staying active since injury but initially still couldn't guarantee a return date.

On the other hand, it looks like the 30-year-old veteran has taken matters into his own hands and shared his ideal first game back. Provided by the San Diego-Union Tribune's Kevin Acee, Musgrove is targeting April 6 as his debut and is already practicing on a mound.

"Joe Musgrove said his realistic hope is to start the first game of the first road trip, which would be the season's seventh game (April 6)," said Acee.

Musgrove knows the capabilities and potential of San Diego's current roster and it's looking like he wants to get in every game possible with them. This is the exact culture the Friars need if they want to build off of last season and bring a trophy to the city.

Musgrove himself was an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022 and also posted a 2.93 ERA. Along with Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, he is a big name on their pitching lineup and we are hoping to see him listed as active as soon as possible.