Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

atmos and New Balance Launch Washington D.C. Retail Collab: The NBSE

By Alvin aqua Blanco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qsuxf_0lFtaOZi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AC7DJ_0lFtaOZi00

Source: New Balance / New Balance

While New Balance has been enjoying a resurgence of late, real-deal sneaker connoisseurs, particularly those from the DMV , have always supported the brand. So it only makes sense that New Balance and atmos have collaborated on a retail collaboration in Washington D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWMaE_0lFtaOZi00

Source: New Balance / New Balance

Atmos , a renowned sneaker and streetwear destination, and heritage sneaker brand New Balance are opening The NBSE, which is being touted as an “elevated retail experience.” The spot can be found within the atmos Georgetown store and is officially opening on Saturday, March 11. The name is an acronym for “the New Balance Shop Experience”—think “the Embassy” when you pronounce it as a nod to its DC locale.

Besides being a choice place to pick up some new 993’s, the space will also serve as a community hub for local events and activations. Already in the plans is programming that included panels, resident DJ’s weekly (there is a DJ booth and vinyl records on display in conjunction with a local record store) and personalization options for all the apparel and sneakers on sale. The spaces aesthetics are on point with maple-wood fixtures that pay homage to atmos’ Japanese heritage (it was founded in Harajuku, Tokyo) as well as custom lighting panels to showcase the exclusive New Balance products.

“New Balance and atmos have a storied relationship that dates back many years to both of our Japan teams,” said Mel Peralta, Vice-President of Brand, atmos Global, in a statement. “To be able to launch this exclusive experience at our Georgetown store, in the heart of the DMV and with an area that loves NB like NO OTHER, is really exciting for us as a brand and a team. I think we will bring the DC area a special New Balance focused experience that they will love and hopefully support for the months to come.”

The NSBE will be open on Saturday, March 10 at 11am at 124 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

1. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e6sV_0lFtaOZi00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

2. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3208TV_0lFtaOZi00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

3. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcrvA_0lFtaOZi00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

4. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQxdK_0lFtaOZi00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

5. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQTZB_0lFtaOZi00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

6. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEU6S_0lFtaOZi00 Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

7. Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24v1cH_0lFtaOZi00
Source:New Balance

Atmos x New Balance: The NBSE

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies
Washington, DC1 day ago
Over $20,000 in bikes, locks stolen from DC store
Washington, DC1 day ago
Regional bodies may face climate reality check on highway-widening claims
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 Must-Try Chain Eateries in Koreatown Maryland
Ellicott City, MD2 days ago
David Bramble outlines two-step strategy for redeveloping Harborplace, including short-term tenants during ‘interim’ phase
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Baltimore to Host Championship Golf
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Royal Farms to Open Silver Spring Location
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Public Hearing for Proposal That Would Bring 380 Residential Units to Old Nike Missile Site in Gaithersburg Scheduled For March 20 Public Hearing
Gaithersburg, MD1 day ago
Key Bridge, Bay Bridge to Close as Large Cranes Leave Port of Baltimore
Baltimore, MD20 hours ago
New residential development coming to former Mark Center Hilton site
Alexandria, VA2 days ago
System Outage At Maryland’s Comptroller Office Causing Temporary Delays In Tax Return Processing
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
The Ancient Ruins of Chi-Chi’s in Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg, MD3 days ago
People in the DMV share their thoughts on daylight saving time
Annapolis, MD3 days ago
Outback Steakhouse to Open Third Montgomery County Location
Silver Spring, MD10 hours ago
Contenders Are Lining Up for the Ward 8 Council Race, As Rumors About Trayon White’s Future Heat Up
Washington, DC1 day ago
‘One of the worst case scenarios’: Montgomery Co. fire chief offers update on deadly Silver Spring fire
Silver Spring, MD23 hours ago
Non Parking Notes from your Neighbors!!
Washington, DC2 days ago
D.C. voter suppression by the Federal Government
Washington, DC1 day ago
Fight leads to shots being fired on Green Line train in DC
Washington, DC3 days ago
Man Found Shot Last Night In D.C.
Washington, DC1 day ago
“What’s the reason for all of the cutting/removal of healthy trees?”
Washington, DC5 days ago
WATCH: Young girl dances along to Bowie State color guard performance in heartwarming video
Bethesda, MD1 day ago
Closures on Whitehurst Freeway continue as crews clear debris on road
Washington, DC3 days ago
Community reflects after businesses destroyed in shopping center fire
Annandale, VA2 days ago
Man shot in Northeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Apparently, this is what goes on at DC nightclubs, according to a local: crying
Washington, DC4 days ago
D.C. Carjackers Caught On Camera
Washington, DC2 days ago
'You feel helpless': 2nd Lennar homeowner reaches out to 7 On Your Side for rodent issues
Woodbridge, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy