Saints introduce new quarterback Derek Carr

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints officially introduced nine-year NFL veteran quarterback Derek Carr Saturday after he signed a four-year deal with the team Monday.

Carr spent every snap of his career with the Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders with varying degrees of success, but never won a playoff game.

That's the expectation with the black and gold and he said his exit with Las Vegas is driving him to reach a new level.

"Getting released, it alerts you to some things like what else can I do, that fire gets a little hotter on the inside. I'm not going to get into too much detail in what I'm going to bring because I'm sure when I throw an incomplete pass it may get brought up again," Carr joked.

"But to me, I just want to provide leadership. Someone that's going to love their teammates. I'm not coming in here to try and take anything over. Like I'm not taking anything over. I'm going to be me. I'm going to call out what I want to call out and I'm going to encourage what I think should be encouraged, but I'm here to do this with Cam (Jordan), with Demario (Davis), with Tyrann (Mathieu), with Taysom (Hill), with Alvin (Kamara), with Mike (Thomas). If we want to go far we got to go together."

His deal with the Saints is reportedly worth $150 million with $100 million guaranteed.