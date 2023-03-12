Open in App
Phoenix Independent

AP source: D-backs, Carroll agree to $111 million, 8-yr deal

5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Outfielder Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to an $111 million, eight-year contract that also has a club option for the 2031 season, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition on anonymity Saturday because the deal hasn't officially been announced.

MLB.com first reported the deal.

The 22-year-old Carroll is one of baseball's top prospects and among the betting favorites — according to FanDuel Sportsbook — to win Rookie of the Year this season. Carroll was very good in a late-season cameo last season, batting .260 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 32 games.

The Diamondbacks aren't historically a big-spending team but were willing to pay to make Carroll a franchise cornerstone. The soft-spoken speedster is a Seattle native.

He's part of a young core of D-backs players, including outfielders Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, catcher Gabriel Moreno and pitchers Brandon Pfaadt, Drey Jameson and Tommy Henry. Arizona finished with a 74-88 record last season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

