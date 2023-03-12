Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving OUT Tonight vs. Grizzlies; Details

The Dallas Mavericks will have to do without 2023 NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, as he nurses a foot injury.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is sidelined for Saturday’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as he nurses right foot soreness.

“The soreness is a concern, so when we go back [to Dallas], we’ll take a look at that,” coach Jason Kidd said. “Hopefully, he’s not out too long.”

Irving has been with the Mavericks for their last 12 games since he was traded on Feb. 6. He has played in 11 of those 12 games, averaging 27.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contest en route to a 5-6 record in that span.

Irving has elevated the Mavericks to the No. 6 offense in the NBA over the last 12 games, scoring 120.6 points per night on 49.4 percent shooting from the floor -- one of eight teams eclipsing the 120 PPG mark over that span.

Irving's presence will be missed against a Grizzlies team that recently snapped a three-game losing spell against the Golden State Warriors in a 131-110 home dismantling of the defending NBA champions. Memphis is 27-5 at home — tied with the Denver Nuggets for the fewest home losses in the league.

The Grizzlies have been without MVP candidate Ja Morant since March 5, as he is currently bearing a four-game suspension for a series of unsightly actions — most notably, flashing a gun in a video on social media. Memphis has earned a reputation for winning without Morant, as they went 20-5 in his absence in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Dallas will also be without superstar Luka Doncic, who is out with a thigh injury. Jaden Hardy will get the start and looks to fill their shoes.

