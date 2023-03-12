COMMENTARY: Prepare for the Extreme when Rodgers Watch Reaches a Resolution

It's boom or bust for the Jets in their chase for the four-time MVP

The Aaron Rodgers situation is setting up to end in massive celebration or massive disappointment for New York Jets ' fans with no in-between.



Saturday's two conflicting reports highlight all that is hanging in a balance -- the sanity of a tortured fan base and the reputation of a franchise that hasn't tasted the Super Bowl in 50+ years.



It started with SNY reporter Connor Hughes tweeting that a trade agreement had been reached between the Jets and Green Bay Packers, but Rodgers had yet to make his decision.

“Everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade. Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out. So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet. Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide,” Hughes wrote in the tweet.

Then, approximately six hours later, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero attempted to set the record straight by tweeting, “Despite a report to the contrary, the #Packers and #Jets have not agreed to the framework of an Aaron Rodgers trade, per sources. Both sides continue to await word from Rodgers on his plans. If he decides he wants to go to New York, then the teams will work to hammer out a deal.”

Pelissero’s tweet is a reminder of the complexity in this situation and the possibility that it doesn’t work out in Gang Green ’s favor.

The Jets already missed out on Derek Carr, who signed with the Saints this past week , and quickly pivoted to put on a full-court press for Rodgers.

Should Rodgers walk away now, a devastating disappointment will linger over the franchise.



The Jets could try to ease that pain by pulling off a surprise trade for Lamar Jackson or signing the well-traveled Jimmy Garoppolo, but neither would bring the same excitement that comes with a four-time MVP.



It seems as if the Jets have gone "all in" on Rodgers, and that invites reason for concern.



Objectively speaking, Aaron Rodgers has nothing left to prove on the field. The 39-year old has won four NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring.



Whether or not he ever takes another snap, Rodgers is a legendary quarterback bound for Canton on the first ballot.



Now, winning a Super Bowl with the Jets would take Rodgers' already legendary status to the next level, but does he want to accept that pressure at this time in his life?

The man recently went into recluse, embarking on a “darkness retreat.” Is he willing to step into the bright lights of New York?



With the Jets' starting quarterback job comes great responsibility, especially when he’s being viewed as a Savior of sorts.



Does Rodgers want to face a feisty press corps on a daily basis? The level of scrutiny that professional athletes face in the Green Bay media market pales in comparison to what pros encounter when they play in the media capital of the world.

Rodgers has proven to be thoughtful and introspective throughout his 18-year NFL career and the previously-posed questions have likely crossed his mind at some point in recent days.



The Jets certainly need Rodgers more than the grizzled veteran needs them and he likely recognizes that.



The good news for Jets’ fans is that Rodgers still has a substantial financial stake in playing somewhere in 2023. SI's Albert Breer reported that Rodgers is set to make $59.465 million on his current contract.



Will he opt for the money and join Gang Green?



The Jets sure hope so.

Follow Jets Country on Twitter ( @NewYorkJetsFN )

READ MORE: