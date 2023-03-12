Notebook: Tony Finau Finally Finds Harmony at TPC Sawgrass After Pep Talk From Wife

Tony Finau entered this week with a poor record at Sawgrass, but a pep talk from his wife, Alayna, seemed to set him up for his career-best third round.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tony Finau’s success rate around TPC Sawgrass is abysmal. In his previous six visits he has missed the cut four times and finished T57 in 2018 and T22 in 2019.

On Thursday, after a round of 1-over 73, Finau did not hide his disdain for the course.

“I'm probably not the best as far as playing good around this place,” Finau said after his first round Thursday morning. “But every time I walk off the last hole, whether it's the ninth or 18, you just always feel like you got beat up emotionally. You can never take a rest and mentally can't ever really take a rest on any hole. So, it definitely is everything you can handle.”

When asked if he thought about skipping the event since he doesn’t seem to have a good feeling for the course, Finau was honest – he said it was tempting, but that he still feels like it’s a golf course he can play.

“I just struggled to put it all together this week, it doesn't matter what my game, the state of my game is coming in here,” Finau said. “It's kind of the same story every year.”

Two days later, Finau made the cut by one shot and then posted a third-round 6-under 66, his best ever at TPC Sawgrass.

It turns out that after his interview on Thursday he talked to his wife, Alayna.

Finau shared with her his frustration with the course and how no matter what he did, it didn’t seem to work.

“Hey, you, the reason why you can't play is because you talk like that,” Alayna Finau said.

So, on Friday Finau told his coach Boyd Summerhays and caddie, Mark Urbanek, that his wife gave him a pep talk and said “I just must appreciate this place for what it is.”

“I've tried over the last couple days, and it seemed to work better,” Finau said.” I came on a nice run here this morning to finish off and made the cut. And then I have my last round today. Again, just trying to keep my head in it and not hate the place and the mental space is a little bit better right now.”

The nice run consisted of three-birdies on the back nine to shoot 33 and move from 4 over to 1 over .

No longer a torture chamber, TPC Sawgrass will still test Finau’s patience, but the pep talk by Alayna seems to have done the short-term trick.

“I think I'm appreciating the place more for what it is than I ever have,” Finau said. “So, it just started with my attitude.”

