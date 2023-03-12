Social media post, DNA link Williamsport man to stolen firearms

Williamsport, Pa. — A 21-year-old man threatened to “link up with ISIS and blow up the prison” while holding two stolen firearms in a social media post, aaccording to Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers.

Results from a DNA test on Dec. 30 showed a match for Tahjair Ishaun Dorsey of Williamsport, investigators said. Court filings show Dorsey was charged with receiving stolen property on March 8 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey, who ordered bail set at $75,000 monetary this week. The offense is graded as a second-degree felony.

A confidential informant came forward with information in September of 2020, claiming Dorsey, Rocellus Carter, and Zachary Gates were in possession of two semi-automatic handguns with 50-round magazines at a property near the 2800 block of Linn Street, according to detectives. Dorsey posted an image of himself with two weapons the informant viewed and confirmed were taken at the home, police said.

Executing a search warrant on Sept. 29, Dorsey and Carter were taken into custody by members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit. Both gave DNA samples, according to detectives.

“Underneath a portion of the comforter on the single bed, in the bedroom where Dorsey and Cater had been staying, was a loaded gold/tan in color Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm Shield with affixed gun light,” a detective said.

After discovering the firearm was stolen out of Dayton, Ohio, investigators spoke with Gates who allegedly knew the owner of the stolen weapon, according to investigators. Police obtained DNA for Gates after applying for a search warrant.

“Gates advised that he looked familiar and ‘may have met him at a party in Ohio’,” said investigators.

On Dec. 30 of 2022, investigators received results from Cypbergenetics that the Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol, magazine, and ammunition contained DNA from Dorsey, Carter, and Gates, police said.

Dorsey was charged with receiving stolen property and held on $75,000 monetary bail.

Dorsey was recently named in an affidavit in which Carter and Seneca Mitchell were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the shooting death of Semaj Mozee that occurred in 2020, according to the affidavit. A feud allegedly started on social media that involved several individuals, including Dorsey, Carter, and Mitchell.

On Oct. 5 of 2020, Micthell and Carter allegedly went to Mozee’s home, firing two shots through a door that struck and killed Mozee.

Mitchell was allegedly standing in front of the door with a gun in his right hand, according to the affidavit. Mozee pushed a juvenile out of the way, slamming the door before Mitchell allegedly fired two shots which penetrated the door.

“[Juvenile] stated that she heard gunshots from the stairway and observed Mozee fall,” investigators wrote.

Speaking with a relative of the victim, investigators learned of a falling out between Mitchell and Mozee over an old acquaintance.

“[Witness] stated that Mozee was hanging out with [name redacted] causing Mitchell, [names redacted], and the rest of the ‘400 gang’ to consider the victim as their enemy or an ‘op’ (opposition),” investigators said.

During the argument, the men talked about “smoking” Mozee, police said. According to the affidavit, “smoke” is a common term referring to shooting.

Mitchell allegedly made several threats toward Mozee and a witness, saying their home was surrounded. At one point, a member of the house went outside and saw Mitchell with an unidentified male driving north on Campbell Street in a black SUV, according to the affidavit.

On the night of the shooting, a witness said he saw the SUV parked on Waltz Place. The lights were turned off when the witness ran by the vehicle, according to officers.

“[Witness] believed this to be suspicious,” agents said.

The witness received a call from someone at the home saying “they had shot at the house,” according to police. Arriving at the Campbell Street address, the witness said he discovered Mozee in a bathroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

