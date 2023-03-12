Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In Denim Short-Shorts, Sheer Tights, And White Knee-High Boots For A Friend's Birthday

Splash News

Dua Lipa, 27, recently attended Edward Enninful’s birthday party, British Vogue ‘s editor-in-chief. For the occasion, the star opted for a more casual look than what she’s known to wear (like the see-through lace dress she wore to Milan Fashion Week !). Dua decided to wear a teal blue shirt, wool blazer, denim short-shorts, sheer tights, and white boots. We’re obsessed with this stylish, off-duty model look!

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Put A Twist On The Risqué Cardigan Trend With A Flirty Unbuttoned Jacket—Fans Are Losing It!

Dua Lipa Rocks The Off-Duty Model Look In Denim Short-Shorts And White Knee-High Boots

The day before the first day of London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024, the “Levitating” singer went to Edward Enninful’s birthday party, at the restaurant The Mayne Mayfair. A-listers turned out for the celebration including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Salma Hayek (who wore a form-fitting YSL dress to the party ), and Dua Lipa. She hit the dance floor with the birthday boy in her chic, off-duty model ensemble.



Dua wore a gray wool jacket with padded shoulders from Gucci, a teal button-down blouse from The Attico, and ’90s frayed organic denim short-shorts from RE/DONE. The Grammy-award winner As for shoes, the Grammy Award winner donned a pair of white knee-high boots from Acne Studios and a pair of sheer black tights ( a fashion staple for Dua ). But it was really her accessories that made the whole look. She donned a pair of large silver hoops from Chrome Hearts.



Fans chimed in with their appreciation for Dua’a laid-back style. One fan wrote, “absolutely love this look!” while another commented, “I love her nails!” Referencing the sparkly blue nail polish that matched her cyan shirt.



After the party, Dua, who was recently spotted with her rumored boyfriend at Paris Fashion Week , posted a happy birthday message for the British Vogue editor-in-chief. She shared a selfie she took with Edward via her Instagram Story with the caption, “I LOVE YOU!!!”