Dua Lipa Turns Up The Heat In Denim Short-Shorts, Sheer Tights, And White Knee-High Boots For A Friend's Birthday
By Georgia Dodd,
5 days ago
Dua Lipa, 27, recently attended Edward Enninful’s birthday party, British Vogue ‘s editor-in-chief. For the occasion, the star opted for a more casual look than what she’s known to wear (like the see-through lace dress she wore to Milan Fashion Week !). Dua decided to wear a teal blue shirt, wool blazer, denim short-shorts, sheer tights, and white boots. We’re obsessed with this stylish, off-duty model look!
Dua Lipa Rocks The Off-Duty Model Look In Denim Short-Shorts And White Knee-High Boots
The day before the first day of London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024, the “Levitating” singer went to Edward Enninful’s birthday party, at the restaurant The Mayne Mayfair. A-listers turned out for the celebration including Jodie Turner-Smith, Jourdan Dunn, Salma Hayek (who wore a form-fitting YSL dress to the party ), and Dua Lipa. She hit the dance floor with the birthday boy in her chic, off-duty model ensemble.
Dua wore a gray wool jacket with padded shoulders from Gucci, a teal button-down blouse from The Attico, and ’90s frayed organic denim short-shorts from RE/DONE. The Grammy-award winner As for shoes, the Grammy Award winner donned a pair of white knee-high boots from Acne Studios and a pair of sheer black tights ( a fashion staple for Dua ). But it was really her accessories that made the whole look. She donned a pair of large silver hoops from Chrome Hearts.
Fans chimed in with their appreciation for Dua’a laid-back style. One fan wrote, “absolutely love this look!” while another commented, “I love her nails!” Referencing the sparkly blue nail polish that matched her cyan shirt.
